By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Signage, zoning districts, and planned unit developments recently went under the microscope in Lawrence County.
Following a March 28 public hearing during which no input was voiced, Tuesday the Lawrence County Commission approved second reading of an ordinance amending the Lawrence County zoning ordinance.
“We usually do a zoning ordinance change and a subdivision ordinance change about every five years,” said Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt. “We make lists throughout the years of what’s working, what’s not working, what do we need to change to make it easier or better or the process needs to be different, because it’s not working, so we make a list of those and about every five years, I go through and we start from front to back and review the whole book. So that’s what we did and a lot of those are changes because we have found things that maybe there were loopholes, maybe there was text changes, state laws changed.”
The signage ordinance has been completely revamped.
“And that was based on a supreme court case from almost seven years ago, but we just didn’t have time to get it done, so we finally got it done,” Vogt said.
Planned unit developments (PUDs) are another area that has seen a fair amount of change in the county’s zoning ordinance.
“That’s a big section that we changed the way it used to be done, because it was cumbersome. It wasn’t really working the way that we’re seeing stuff work this day and age,” Vogt said.
The county’s zoning districts underwent a very thorough review.
“People aren’t going to be really happy about it, because some of our zoning districts, we got very, very strict on what’s allowed and what’s not allowed in those districts,” Vogt said. “So that’s probably going to be big, for people that follow that, that’s going to be some heartburn. And we recognize that, but what happens in a county that has zoning, is that’s how you control what’s happening in the zoning districts, is based off of what is allowed or what is not allowed in the districts. So we’re hoping that maybe taking a more thorough review of all those and where do we want to see certain things, depending on the zoning district, instead of them all kind of being similar, we’re making a big step in changing those.”
Vogt said in changing the zoning, commercial is commercial and residential is more residential.
“That’s probably the biggest change is between that and the signage,” Vogt said. “The rest of it was just cleanup changes. Some of it was, hey, this isn’t working anymore, so why do we still have it in there?”
In regard to PUDs, Vogt said that over the years, things have changed and evolved and maybe aren’t working the way they’re supposed to.
“A planned unit development is supposed to be flexible, so we know where we utilize that, yes, there’s going to be residential, there’s going to be commercial, there’s going to be mixed use in this area, but the detail of how that needs to be, we changed it,” Vogt said. “Instead of an ordinance change every single time, we can do it per development agreements. So you start to see those now before the commission. They’re approving individual development agreements and I think it’s an easier way, where you can get specific with somebody. So it’s an agreement on how you’re going to develop that property, versus being an ordinance change. Because, like the ordinance changes, you have to go through four months of hearings and then it costs the county money because you have to do public notices, where development agreements, it’s still in front of the public, it’s on a county commission agenda, but you don’t have to do quite as much and it’s a lot more detailed. So it’s an agreement between the county commissioners and the person doing the development. But it’s easier to keep track of, too.”
Vogt said the Lawrence County Subdivision Ordinance goes under the microscope next for revision.
“That’s going to be more of a change than we’ve seen in a long time,” she said. “Our zoning ordinances, we’ve kept up to date, but our subdivision ordinance needs some help and we know that, so that’s where we’re going next. So you’ll see public hearings again, public notices, and all of that stuff regarding our subdivision ordinance.”
The fully revised ordinance document is available for viewing on the county’s web site, www.lawrence.sd.us and by selecting departments, Planning & Zoning, Ordinances, Planning Studies & Important Documents.
