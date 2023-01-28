LAWRENCE COUNTY — County tax bills were mailed out this week, and some residents are experiencing sticker shock.
Taxable valuations in Lawrence County are at $3.9 billion, which is an increase of nearly $1 billion from 2021. That increase is nearly 10 times Lawrence County’s average annual increase of $100 million.
A taxable valuation is used to determine what property owners pay taxes on after any exemptions or other factors are figured on the assessed value.
Each county, city, and school board has its own mill levy to assess on various properties. A mill levy is a dollar amount assessed per $1,000 of taxable valuation. So, for example, if a government has a mill levy of 4, a property assessed at $100,000, would be taxed $400.
Despite this year’s increases in taxable valuations, not all mill levy assessments were adjusted accordingly.
When it comes to tax assessments, the county and cities have just one rate for all types of properties - agriculture, owner occupied, and non-owner occupied. However, each county and city has its own rate.
The school district has different rates for different types of property usage.
All mill levies for individual taxing entities must be certified to the county by Sept. 1 of the year before the taxes are payable. For example, mill levies for taxes payable in 2023 were certified to the county by Sept. 1, 2022.
Here is how increased taxable valuations in 2022 compare to decreased tax assessments across the main taxing entities —the school districts and municipalities in Lawrence County.
Spearfish School District
The large majority of Lawrence County’s increased taxable valuation comes from the Spearfish School District, which has just shy of $2.2 billion in taxable valuation —a $520 million increase from the previous year. That taxable valuation increase comes from all owner occupied, agriculture, and non-owner occupied properties within the Spearfish School District area.
But while the school district had the most taxable valuation increase, it had some of the least adjustment in assessments. For taxes payable in 2022, the Spearfish School District assessed 6.094 mills per $1,000 for agricultural properties, 7.849 mills per $1,000 for owner occupied properties, and 11.243 mills per $1,000 for non-owner occupied properties. That’s 13% less than 2021 for agriculture properties, 11% less for owner occupied, and 9% less per $1,000 for non-owner occupied properties.
The significant increase of taxable valuations combined with the small changes in mill assessments meant big tax bills for residents of owner occupied properties in Spearfish. According to Lawrence County Director of Equalization Tim Hodson, the average taxable valuation for owner occupied structures in Spearfish jumped from $228,126 in 2021, to $284,369. A comparison of mill levies assessed by the Spearfish School District for those years shows that Spearfish taxpayers paid an average of $200 more in taxes this year to the district.
City of Spearfish
In the city of Spearfish, taxable valuations for 2022 were at more than $1.3 billion, a figure that is about $331 million more than 2021. With a mill levy for 2022 of 2.16, there was a 20% decrease in tax assessment.
Hodson said the average taxable valuation for an owner occupied structure in Spearfish for 2021 was $228,126, compared to $284,369 in 2022. With a city of Spearfish assessment of 2.709 in 2021, that meant a tax bill of $617 to the city. For taxes payable this year, with a 2.16 mill levy, that same homeowner pays about $614 — a $3 decrease in city tax.
Except for St. Onge, which has a .298 mill levy, the city of Spearfish has the lowest tax assessment in the county.
Lead-Deadwood School District
Taxable valuations in the Lead-Deadwood School District, which includes all properties surrounding Lead and Deadwood are at just over $1.4 billion — an increase of $350 million from 2021. For taxes payable in 2022, the Lead-Deadwood School District assessed 4.042 mills per $1,000 for agricultural properties, a 25% reduction; 5.647 mills per $1,000 for owner occupied properties, a decrease of 21%; and 8.748 mills per $1,000 for non-owner occupied properties, which is 17% less than 2021.
Those decreases meant that taxpayers in the Lead-Deadwood School District paid significantly less this year, despite rising taxable valuations. The average taxable valuation for owner occupied homes within the school district in 2021 in Deadwood was $144,823, and in Lead it was $95,278. In 2022, the average taxable valuation for Deadwood was $178,965, and in Lead it was $118,068. That means the average owner-occupied taxpayer in Deadwood paid $27 less to the school district this year, and Lead owner occupied taxpayers paid $16 less.
City of Lead
In the city of Lead the total taxable valuations for 2022 are at nearly $191 million — an increase of more than $50 million. Tax assessments for the city, at 6.449 mills, decreased by 22%.
With an average taxable valuation of $95,278 in 2021, with a mill levy of 8.256, the average owner occupied structure tax bill for the city was $786. In 2022, the average taxable valuation for owner occupied structures in Lead jumped to $118,068, with a city mill levy of 6.449, for a bill of $761. That means this year the average homeowner will pay $25 less in property taxes to the city this year.
City of Deadwood
For Deadwood, total taxable valuations for 2022 are at more than $281 million, which is nearly $46 million more than 2021. This year the city set a mill levy of 4.389, a 13% difference from the previous year’s levy of 5.031.
The average taxable valuation for owner occupied structures in 2021 was $144,823, with a tax bill of $728 to the city. In 2022, those same owner occupied homeowners have a taxable valuation of $178,965, with tax bills to the city of $785 — a $57 reduction.
Lawrence County
The county mill levy decreased this year by 20%, with 4.082 mills in 2021 lowered to 3.286 mills in 2022.
