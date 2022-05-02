Lawrence County Republicans host Lincoln Day Dinner

SPEARFISH — Representatives from the Republican party gathered en mass Saturday at the Holiday Inn convention center in Spearfish to tout a packed primary ballot for the June 7 election. Here are the candidates running for Republican support in the coming general election.
– U.S. Senate, Sen. John Thune, Mark Mowery, and Bruce Whalen; U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Dusty Johnson, and Taffy Howard; Governor, Gov. Kristi Noem, Steve Haugaard; Constitutional officers, Public Utilities Commissioner, Chris Nelson; State Teasurer, Josh Haeder; State Auditor, Rich Sattgast; Secretary of State, Steve Barnett, and Monae Johnson; Attorney General, Marty Jackley; Commissioner of Schools and Public Lands, Brock Greenfield; District 31 State Senate, Ron Moeller and Randy Deibert; District 31 State Representative, Scott Odenbach, Mary Fitzgerald, and Mistie Caldwell; District 28B State Representative, Neal Pinnow; and Lawrence County Commissioner, Eric Jennings, Richard Sleep, Delia Prezkuta, Ashley Kurtenbach, Mike Whalen, and Brandon Flanagan.
