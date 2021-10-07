Lawrence County Public Safety & Services Center moves to design development phase

DEADWOOD — County officials are doing their best to address climbing construction costs on the Public Safety & Services Center, making provisions for shaving an estimated $2 million increase off the price, in order to come in at the budgeted $40.56 million.
The Lawrence County Commission voted to move forward with the project, authorizing Elevatus Architecture principal Tony Vie to move into the design development phase in hopes of a May 2022 ground- breaking.
In other business, Commissioners authorized Tobin Morris, Collier Securities LLC, to deposit $43 million into the Public Safety & Services Center construction fun.
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean said each of two experts was presenting complicated information – one regarding design and construction; the other, project financing.
“One vehicle is the financing, the other vehicle is the design and the construction of the project,” Dean said. “The intersection that they need to meet at in the coming months is going to be at that point when we get the bids back. That will be the first time that we actually know what the building is going to cost. The rest of these cost estimates are exactly as they’re labeled. They’re cost estimates. However, there is an ethic in the world of architecture that we need to respect and that ethic would suggest that they can’t move forward in their vehicle until we provide them with a solution to this cost overage.”
Tony Vie of Elevatus Architecture presented an update to the commission of where the Public Service & Safety Center project is and asked for permission to move forward to the design development phase.
Vie told the commission the floor plan of the jail is smaller than previously proposed.
At conceptual design, the building was 80,000 square feet with 130 beds and a total projected project cost of $40,556,763.
During the schematic design phase, the square footage has been reduced to 76,000 square feet and maintained the bed count.
“The projected cost estimate, though, has gone up,” Vie said. “At the tune of $2,277,545. The projected hard cost currently stands at $37,122,956. We’re carrying the same projected soft cost estimate, which puts us at an estimated cost in the schematic design phase of $42,834,309.”
At this point, the project is roughly 5% over budget.
To save money on the project, the finance committee recommended moving forward with cost-savings options presented by Vie.
Elimination of the road expansion and bidding the gun range and courts as alternates were the recommended solutions.
“What that means is we’re proceeding forward with that work in the drawings,” Vie said. “The reason we’re making this recommendation is it gives you the flexibility, the options on bid day, whether we include that scope of work with the project or not.”
Vie referred to the bid alternates as a safety valve to ensure landing at or under budget and the ability to move forward with the project.
The three items that were recommended came to a total of $1.95 million, putting the estimated cost at $40,884,044.
“In summary, we’ve got an overage, but the committee has worked very hard to take the project that’s in schematic design now into the design development
Authorization to move from schematic design-to-design development phase
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked what the time frame for bidding was and expressed a desire to open bids no later than late February.
“We want to bid to put you in a position to break ground in May,” Vie said.
Discussion then turned to the financing vehicle.
Dean reminded the room that the board opted out for $2.875 million per year with a borrowing ceiling of $41 million.
“It’s our feeling that the county should affect an opt-out less than $2.875 and less than $41 (million),” Dean said. “That’s the goal.”
Dean went on to say that circumstances in today’s market are strange, with construction costs going up and financing opportunities going up, as well.
“While the cost of the building is up $2 million-plus, the opportunities, because of extremely low interest rates, place Lawrence County in a position to capitalize on funds and get a greater value for Lawrence County tax dollars than at any other time, at least, I’m aware of.”
Dean said that rather than $2.875, county officials are thinking more along the lines of $2.59 million, a $285,000 annual savings to taxpayers.
“And a borrowing amount of less than $41 million, which was the opt-out,” Dean said. “More in line with $38,800,000.”
Tobin Morris of Collier Securities LLC., gave an overview of the public financing process, and how interest rates effect the amount available for project funding, ultimately recommending a $43 million deposit of funds into the Public Safety & Services Center construction fund, which was approved and authorized by the county commission.
Dean reiterated that the budget on the project is not being abandoned.
“Our budget is what our budget is and I’m not giving up on it,” Dean said. “The market could recover. We could find some other ways to cut money down. Bids might come back less than what we fear. We’re trying to present options.”
