Lawrence County Public Safety Center cost estimate rises to $43M

DEADWOOD — The construction document phase of the new Lawrence County Public Safety Center has come to a close and with it, firmed up projected costs of just more than $43 million without the bid alternates.
That price tag increases to $45 million with the court facilities alternate, projected at $1.15 million and the gun range alternate at $733,035, along with a bid opening date of 1 p.m. May 4, as approved by the Lawrence County Commission Tuesday.
Projected construction cost estimate of the base building is $37,381,835. Total construction costs with both alternates is projected to be $39,267,175. Projected soft costs for furnishings in the building are estimated at $5,711,353.
The projected total project cost estimate with both alternates is $44,978,528. Projected total project cost without the bid alternates is $43,093,188.
These costs represent a 6% increase from when estimates were determined at the project’s start.
Tony Vie of Elevatus Architecture was on hand at the meeting to present the projected total project cost estimate, which was previously $40.56 million for a 79,532 square foot, 130-bed jail.
“The floor plans really haven’t changed much since the last time you’ve seen them,” said Vie. “The square footage are all the same … there is an increase in the cost estimate. It has nothing to do with the scope of the project. This has everything to do with listening to some of our area, like Toby Morris is very familiar with the cost of construction, as well as our consultant and after we completed and delivered the project development costs, we had a number of people come to us and say projects are bidding significantly over budget and we really need to account for that and communicate that to the county.”
Vie attributed the adjusted cost projections to a lack of available contractors in the area that aren’t committed to other projects.
“What we tried to do is plug a number in to brace ourselves for a mechanical contractor and perhaps a mason to come from far away,” Vie said. “So that really is everything that is in that cost increase. Now, I will tell you that this is a knee jerk reaction to bracing for an unknown. We don’t know that this is really a problem until we open bids on bid day.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert expressed concern with formally raising the project cost by 6%.
“If the contractor’s writing their bid and they say, ‘We only had $40 million in our bid, but their cost estimate is $43, so we’re going to jump it up $2 million,” Deibert said.
“If I was a contractor and I wanted this project, I wouldn’t do that,” Vie said.
Commissioner Bob Ewing pointed out that a project in Spearfish came in at $1.3 million below estimated cost.
“Which we thought was refreshing,” Ewing said.
Talk then turned to communicating with the contractor regarding the project finish date, possible penalties for going beyond that date, liquidated damages, and rules of engagement.
In other business, the commission approved the Finance Committee determining the liquidated damages process and to make that recommendation to the commission for ratification.
