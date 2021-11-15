Lawrence County Public Safety Center bid opening moved back

DEADWOOD — The targeted February 2022 bid opening date on the Lawrence County Public Safety and Services Center will not happen until May 4, 2022, prompting a couple of county commissioners to express frustration with the pace at which the project is moving.
Commissioners Bob Ewing and Richard Sleep voted against the establishment of the later bid opening at their Tuesday meeting.
“I’m unhappy that we’re not going to be going to bids in February,” Ewing said. “I really do feel that we’d probably get a more desirable contractor to bid on it if we go in the winter. I think in the spring a lot of these folks, even well-known companies, their plates are going to be full and ready to rock ‘n roll through the summer on other projects.”
Sleep said every delay has cost the county money.
“What’s this gonna’ do?” he asked.
Ewing said missing the mark on crucial timelines has cost the county money.
“So I think my ‘no’ — and it’s irritating — because I am thinking about the taxpayers. And every time we bump this down the road, kick the can, whatever you want to call it, it costs us money, whether we want it to or not,” Ewing said. “And I understand everything that was discussed here, the reasons, and everything, but there’s just no way I can keep voting for further delays and all of this. It’s just not gettin’ there.”
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean said the experts working on the project are working hard, along with the project committee members.
“What is important or what is expressed by the board as being important is of interest to us, so we continue to work on your behalf to try to meet your expectations,” Dean said. “Elevatus has done the right thing, in that, through their correspondence they notified us that there is an issue with trying to meet the expectation that bids would be let in February.”
Elevatus Architecture notified the commission that the project schedule may not meet with their expectations in a letter drafted Nov. 3.
“As I understand, the commission wishes to release bid documents to contractors for bidding late winter in an effort to catch contractors while they are aggressively pursuing work for the ensuing spring and summer,” wrote Tony Vie, Partner, Elevatus Architecture. “The assumption is contractors will bid project more competitively the earlier they assemble their bids. Although we agree with the approach, it is our experience that contractors capable of a project of this scale are likely to bid aggressively regardless.
The current project schedule is: bidding documents complete April 1, 2022; contractor bidding period of four weeks with a May 2 bid opening; contract negotiation for two weeks; and construction slated to begin May 17.
Vie acknowledged in the letter that the schedule likely does not meet the commission’s expectations.
“A more desirable schedule completes bidding documents closer to February or early March,” Vie wrote. “However, it would be irresponsible to force an accelerated bid document release to meet this goal, as it would certainly increase the likelihood of poor construction documents which could lead to potential problems during construction, ultimately resulting in costly change orders. This is a scenario we need to avoid.”
Dean said the delay should not be interpreted as unnecessary time that is marching by while nothing is being done on the project.
“We work very hard to keep this project moving forward,” Dean said. “However, when we’re met with an obstacle, we root out all potential options so that we can best advise the board. And that’s what we’ve done over the course of the most recent months. So I’m well satisfied that no delay has been unnecessary and while there is a potential cost to delay, we still cannot move forward at such a rate that exceeds the comfort level of both your committee’s working on your behalf and the board, which makes those decisions.”
Sleep said he can appreciate that.
“But I think several months ago … we voted to go ahead with the project and pay so much money, and we’ve delayed since then for several months,” Sleep said. “To me, I didn’t think that was necessary. This project should’ve been done when we voted on the amount of money spent. Now it’s costing $3 million more.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert said the design schedule has been on schedule.
“The hold-up was on the bonding and other things intermediate to that, as I recall,” Deibert said.
While Elevatus did present other options to the commission, including breaking up the bid package and a change in the project delivery approach, they were discussed by the commission with Steve Williams of Williams & Associates, who is consulting on the project, but were not implemented.
“I think it’s a big enough of a project that general contractors in our area and, quite honestly, other big contractors outside of our area, are going to be interested in this whether you bid it in February or March or April, whenever,” Williams said.
Williams emphasized that there should be a concrete completion date specified in the bid documents.
“It should not be left up to the contractor to tell you when he’s going to get done,” Williams said. “I think it should be a completion date that’s realistic with liquidated damages if they don’t finish in time.”
Commissioner Randall Rosenau said he agreed with what Ewing was saying, but that in listening to Vie, who appeared before the commission remotely, the potential to cost the county more if there’s a mistake in the process needs to be vetted out.
“I think it’s greater in that aspect,” Rosenau said. “That’s why I voted for this.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert said there was a lot to the project.
“The bonds held us up, we held us up with our process,” Deibert said. “We’re all in on this and I completely agree. I was the one that was pushing for that early bid date. But as I reflect on it now and weigh it, if we have a better set of plans, we’ll have less change orders and that’s imperative.”
“But to establish the figure of money that we all settled in on and we’re bonding for, they’ve got a pretty darn good idea what all this is gonna’ cost,” Ewing said. “So there’s been a lot of work done. So to sit there and say, ‘No, we can’t have them ready by then,’ they already pretty much know where we’re at.”
Deibert said it’s tough.
“If you’re performing is one thing. If you’re not performing, that’s another and they seem to have a pattern of performing,” Deibert said. “Hopefully the bids will come in right.”
“Well it’s all hopefully, for all of it,” Rosenau said. “There’s really no guarantee.”
Deibert asked if construction starts May 17, 2022, when the completion date is on the project.
Vie estimated that it would be a 15-18-month construction period.
The safety center building will consist of 76,000 square feet with 130 beds, at a project cost of $42.83 million. The project was approximately 5% over budget at the schematic design phase and county officials are hopeful of getting that cost back down to $40.56 million.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.