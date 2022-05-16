Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office assigned 765 cases in 2021

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office was a busy place in 2021, as evidenced by Director Amber Richey’s annual report to the Lawrence County Commission Tuesday.
“Our office billed $274,360.68 for 638 cases,” said Richey. “That’s an average cost to the client of $430.20. Just for comparison, last year, we’re just a little under $32,000 higher last year than we were for 2020. In 2020 we billed $242,259 for 520 cases. The auditors collected a total of $269, 616.70, which was up significantly from 2020. That was $181,000. That was a huge increase. As I talked about last year, I think COVID had a lot to do with the 2020 numbers, so I was glad to see there was a lot higher percentage in terms of payouts.”
Outside court-appointed attorneys billed in 2021 totaled $290,114 for a total of 309 cases, an average cost of $938.88 to the client.
“A significant difference,” Richey said.
In 2020, court-appointed attorneys billed $242,000 for 310 cases.
“Quite a bit of difference, in terms of the billed from outside counsel, too,” Richey said.
In 2021, the Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office was assigned 765 cases, compared to 720 in 2020.
“There were a couple of months that we weren’t taking any cases because of the backlog we had,” Richey said. “So we would have been significantly higher. We’d have been well over 800 last year, I think, if we’d have been taking cases for those couple months.”
As of May 4, the Lawrence County States Attorney’s Office opened 438 cases, down from 513 at this time in 2021.
“It goes in waves, so I’m not saying we won’t have the same number of cases by the end of the year,” Richey said. “So far we’ve been appointed on 137 of those. Last year we were at 229. We’re still only taking two judges right now because we are well over 160 cases total for my office now that we’ve still got going. We’re taking what we can.”
Richey said the Public Defender’s Office was $40,000 under budget in 2021.
“Which was been fairly consistent with where we usually are – somewhere between $20,000 and $40,000,” Richey said. “$20,000 of that was from line items, so I feel like we’re trying to be pretty good stewards of the finances you have given us to work with.”
The Lawrence County Commission Tuesday approved the hire of an attorney to fill an ongoing vacancy in the Public Defender’s Office.
“If approved today, we would go back to taking all court appointments that we can take,” Richey said.
Hiring for the Public Defender’s Office has been a challenge of late. Richey requested a Lawrence County residency requirement waiver for the proposed attorney candidate, as he recently moved to the area, purchasing a home in Sturgis.
“We’ve been having regular discussions the last month or better, couple months now, on the residency program, and it sounds like that may be altered at some point in the future,” said Commissioner Brandon Flanagan. “We’ve already done it for your office, knowing how difficult it is trying to get attorneys – how difficult it is to try and get anybody, but to get somebody qualified.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert said the budget for the States Attorney’s Office is $709,000, and the budget for the Public Defender’s Office is $502,000, and the Court-Appointed Attorney budget it $299,000.
“So that’s $1.5 million of our budget,” Deibert said. “That’s a substantial amount.”
