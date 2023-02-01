DEADWOOD -- Changing bridge projects in mid-stream just may be the way to keep bridge projects flowing for Lawrence County, as commissioners, under the recommendation of Highway Superintendent John Bey, are considering completing the 2024-slated Nemo Bridge rehab instead of the planned Whitewood Service Road Bridge replacement, which is not yet bid-ready.
The move would help keep bridge projects flowing in the county, instead of running the risk of getting bogged down in state regulations and processes associated with the BIG grant program.
Discussion on the matter took place just prior to approval of a right-of-way/utilities certificate and right-of-way acquisition associated with the Nemo Road Bridge.
“This is a bridge rehab project on the Nemo Road,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent John Bey. “This rehab was going to be on ’24 in the five-year plan. I’d like to see if we can’t go to bid with this as soon as possible. This project can get done this year. If we can do that one, we can take that one for ’23 and then the Whitewood Service Road bridge by Wheeler Lumber. That bridge is not going to get done this year. My recommendation, for what it’s worth is, I’d like to swap those, because this bridge, it’s ready to go, basically … a lot better chance of getting that one done this year.”
The bridge rehab project on the Nemo Road bridge will be cheaper than the Whitewood Service Road bridge replacement, addressing budgetary concerns.
“We put aside $800,000 for the Whitewood Service Road bridge that we’re not going to be using and I think the preservation is $370,300,” Bey said.
“The project is actually bid ready right now. It’s really just waiting on the state,” Bey said, adding that even if the Whitewood Service Road bridge were to go to bid, it would never get done this year, as it is a replacement.
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked if the state or the county will manage construction on the project.
Bey said the state is in charge of the contract.
“That being said, I think it’s a great idea and I think we should move forward,” Deibert.
Bey said he would know more at the next county commission meeting and it was decided to discuss the matter further at that time.
“The reason that the Whitewood Service Road bridge is being delayed has to do with stream mitigation plans from the Corps of Engineers,” Bey said. “Everything is in the process of being finalized and this bridge should be ready to bid later this summer or early fall, if all goes well. The state has given the county the authorization to bid the preservation project on the Nemo bridge at this time. As long as the Commission agrees, it makes sense to switch the two bridges in our five year plan.”
Included on the five-year road plan is building a new bridge on the Whitewood Service Road, with the county’s 40% share estimated to be $800,000 for 2023 and bridge preservation on the Nemo Road bridge estimated at a cost of $370,300. Bey cautioned the estimates are very conservative and for budgeting purposes only.
Bey said the Nemo Road bridge involved in the discussion is just south of the intersection of Benchmark and Nemo.
“The reason for the rehab is a delaminated surface,” Bey said.
