DEADWOOD -- Changing bridge projects in mid-stream just may be the way to keep bridge projects flowing for Lawrence County, as commissioners, under the recommendation of Highway Superintendent John Bey, are considering completing the 2024-slated Nemo Bridge rehab instead of the planned Whitewood Service Road Bridge replacement, which is not yet bid-ready.

The move would help keep bridge projects flowing in the county, instead of running the risk of getting bogged down in state regulations and processes associated with the BIG grant program.

