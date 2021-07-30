Lawrence County proposes 10% library budget cut

DEADWOOD — Instead of the 3% increase requested for 2022, the Lawrence County Library Association is budgeted to receive a 10% cut from the county, based on a provisional budget adopted Tuesday during Lawrence County Commission budget hearings.
The libraries were notified of the potential cuts following the July 13 commission meeting.
“The Library Association requested $507,051 for 2022,” McGruder said. “The board did a 10% reduction of the 2021 budgeted amount to be used for the 2022 budget.”
In 2021, the Lawrence County Library Association received $492,282 from the county, as they have since 2009. The association then divides the funds amongst the four Lawrence County libraries – Lead, Deadwood, Spearfish, and Whitewood.
In 2021, the $492,282 in county funds were allocated as follows: Spearfish, $230,421; Lead, $108,470; Deadwood, $91,801; Whitewood, $61,320.
In 2021, the libraries received the following amounts from their respective cities: Spearfish, $286,492; Lead, $147,897; Deadwood, $170,224; Whitewood, $27,900.
“It’s a little disappointing to hear that the library funding from the county is proposed to be reduced this year,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “Libraries are important parts of our communities. Not just in Deadwood, but also Lead, Whitewood, and Spearfish. I certainly encourage everyone that feels the way I do about libraries to get involved and call their county commissioners and urge them to reconsider the reduction in funding for the libraries in our county.”
Representatives from all four libraries were in attendance at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Michael Johnson said the Deadwood Public Library has great archives and many use it for research, as well as computer use.
“We’re all here and all struggling with the fact that you’ve looked at the budget and you’re pruning it back for us,” said Deadwood City Library Commissioner Michael Johnson. “We really appreciate our libraries in the county and in the cities and Deadwood, itself, we pay two-thirds of our library budget. One-third has been coming yearly from the county. We serve the city of Deadwood and we’re serving the surrounding county areas, plus the fact that we’re serving whoever would come from tourist trade.”
Johnson added that while Deadwood’s population is low, 1,270, the city is trying to keep its sense of community and the library is one of the few remaining facilities that accomplishes that goal.
Through June, the county has received $528,628 from gaming funds.
Trustee Chris Davis of the Grace Bullock Memorial Library in Spearfish, said she heavily supports the library uses it because Spearfish does not have a large book store and she enjoys taking her grandchildren there.
“I appreciate the library for being able to explore new authors, new videos,” Davis said.
Whitewood Library Director Reata Weyrich said her city is struggling for funding in many areas.
“The sinking feeling of losing our library, the thought of that, with all of the other expenses that are out there,” Weyrich said. “Our city did increase their contribution this year and that was very helpful. We’re not where we would like to be … but we’re getting there.”
Weyrich added that part of the heart of a community lies in the library.
“That’s what we’re trying to do, here, is keep our communities alive and libraries certainly do that,” Weyrich added.
Deadwood City Finance Director Jessicca McKeown said if the proposed cut takes effect, it would be detrimental to other areas in the county.
“The items that we fund that will have to be cut hard are the Boys and Girls Club, the preschool that’s here not only services your county, but employees are using it,” McKeown said. “We need daycare. We need after school programs. We need to enable Deadwood History to offer summer camps for our kids.”
McKeown said she believes people in the cities and counties, alike, expect library services.
“It’s a service that we owe to them,” she said. “I think it’s something that we need to bind together and figure out a solution so that we can keep all these libraries afloat.”
Spearfish Library Director Amber Wilde said one of the questions that has come up from the Lawrence County Commission is why the county is funding city libraries.
“This all started back in 1975,” Wilde said. “I believe the county has been providing library services since 1976 budget year, so about 45 years ago. That basically means that our county residents have come to expect that. People moving here, we have a lot of new development. They expect library services when they come to town.”
Wilde said losing county funding would make Lawrence County the only county in the Black Hills region that does not have county-wide library services.
“They do not pay for the whole thing, but they all pay something to provide library services to the whole county … every county on the Western Line,” Wilde said, adding that around 1,000 people in her service area would not have any library services, due to the fact that they live in the county. “I really hate to see us go backwards in that direction.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert said the commission budgets for the county library board and that body divides the funding between the four libraries.
Deadwood Public Library Director Patty Brown addressed the commission.
“What I see is how much residents of the entire county look to all of us for library services,” Brown said. “They really do look to us as a county library service and they have access to different services at those libraries. I think we are all better together than apart.”
Library Director Sarah Shoop pointed out that in addition to books, libraries are resources for research, computer services, online lending, and both children’s and adult programming.
Deibert said everyone in the room agrees that supporting the libraries is important.
“It’s just finding the funding mechanism to do it,” Deibert said, adding that the county doesn’t receive sales tax revenue, instead, property tax revenue. “If you take the $507,000 requested, divide it by 27,000 people in the county, those are close numbers, it’s $18 a person with the county, besides what they’re paying at the city level with fees. That’s what they’re asking us to tax people. You’re the seventh largest department budget in our budget, so there’s some reality there that the general public doesn’t see because we go through each page. So it’s not that we don’t support libraries, it’s just that we’re trying to find other funding for it than county property tax.”
With the 2022 preliminary budget set, a public hearing will be held at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 7 for consideration of adoption of the budget.
