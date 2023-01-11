DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission Jan. 3 approved a resolution setting forth the Planning & Zoning fee schedule for 2023, with changes.
DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission Jan. 3 approved a resolution setting forth the Planning & Zoning fee schedule for 2023, with changes.
Commissioner Richard Sleep asked for a list of the changes to the fee schedule document.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt presented the changes to the commission.
“Development permits, I’m asking for a ($100) sign deposit on those, because we started doing signs on those, like we do with CUPs, change of zonings,” Vogt said. “Building permit fees, we are asking for an increase there, just as everything has gone up. We haven’t increased our building fee permit fees for, like, five years, or close to it. So, it was time to increase those. We’re adding a floodplain development permit application fee. We’ve never had that before. It will be $100, which we’re making it the same as, pretty much, all our other permits. We’re getting more of those, and I have to spend a lot of time on those.”
The county also added the line-item professional fees for any outside consultants for plan checking, inspections, commercial Plan Reviews.
“Sometimes we’re asking people, “Hey, you need to get somebody professional to look at those,’ so we just added it into our stuff, and it says, ‘Whatever the cost is incurred,’” Vogt said. “Sometimes we have to get something else. We can put that cost back, if we need to.”
A line item for preliminary plats has also been added to the fee schedule.“I don’t know why, but we’ve never had them on here,” Vogt said. “So, I’m not increasing the fees, but Bruce (Outka) thought we should include them on the fee schedule. They weren’t on there before.”
Building permit -- Initial $30 for the first $1,000 of the structure’s value and $3 for each additional $1,000. The base valuation shall be determined by a dollar per square foot. Structure’s value shall be determined by the total valuation of each building permit. Fee schedule is as follows: $160 for finished residential space, up from $142; $22 for unfinished basements, up from $15; $85 for garages/pole buildings, up from $75; $22 for decks/gazebos/carports, up from $15; $160 for mobile homes, up from $142 (subtract 3% per year of age or $30, whichever is greater; $200 commercial, up from $180.
