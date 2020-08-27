Lawrence County moves forward with comprehensive plan

DEADWOOD — Lawrence County is moving forward with plans to share its comprehensive plan with the public, a process that was pushed back, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt updated the county commission on the matter at its Aug. 18 meeting.
She expects a draft document from Black Hills Council of Local Governments to be finalized in the next week or two.
“We should have it by the Sept. 3 meeting,” Vogt said. “She’s planning on having the draft in front of planning and zoning to let them do a review of it … and then probably have some Zoom/public meetings three weeks in September. We’re working on a schedule.”
The meetings are tentatively planned to be held at The Lodge in Deadwood and the Lodge has offered the rooms at no charge to the county.
“That’s probably going to be the best location,” Vogt said. “They have the dividers in the rooms. So, if 50 show up, we’ll use one. If we need to open up another divider, we can … and then, we can have plenty of separation.”
The draft plan will initially be presented to the planning and zoning commission at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 and will later involve a public hearing to adopt the finalized plan.
The public is welcome to attend the Sept. 3 meeting, although the plan will still be in draft form at that time.
Times, dates, and locations of the September meetings for public presentation of the draft plan are forthcoming.
“There will be multiple meetings, but they may not be in multiple locations, because of space constraints,” Vogt said.
The timeline also includes presentation of the finalized document to planning and zoning, along with a public hearing in the early part of October, more public meetings to present the finalized document and a presentation to the county commission with a public hearing, followed by a resolution to adopt the final document.
“We’re hoping to have those through by November meeting,” Vogt said. “Then that would give you guys a month or so to work on it. The goal would still be to have it adopted by the end of December.”
The purpose of the comprehensive plan is to provide a framework to guide Lawrence County’s future growth and development. The four focus, or vision, areas include: custom and culture; natural resources, services, and amenities; coordinated growth and development; and economic opportunity.
