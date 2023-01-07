DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission held its first meeting of the new year Tuesday, with 2023 annual appointments and designations high on the agenda.
Commissioner Bob Ewing was appointed Commission Chairman for the upcoming year, succeeding Commissioner Randall Rosenau. Commissioner Brandon Flanagan was appointed vice chair.
Several individuals and commissioners were also appointed to positions on multiple county boards and committees.
In commission only appointments for 2023, Ewing was designated State Division of Forestry contact person and appointed representative to the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center Compact, Forest Multiple Use Committee, and Lawrence Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC); Flanagan was appointed to Spearfish Economic Development board of directors; Commissioner Eric Jennings was appointed to the Insurance Committee and the Library Boards; Commissioner Richard Sleep was appointed representative to the Black Hills Council of Local Governments; and Commissioner Randy Deibert was appointed to Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Board of Directors.
Commissioners Deibert and Sleep were appointed to the Natural Resources Committee for 2023, along with Bill Coburn, John Frederickson, Mike Whalen, Paul Pierson, Don Hausle, Mitch Iverson, Sherry Bea Smith, and Ron Moeller.
Deibert was appointed to Lawrence County Housing & Redevelopment Commission for 2023, along with Jaci Pearson for a five-year term.
Sleep was appointed to the Fair Board for 2023, as well as Sheryl Pittman for a three-year term.
Ewing was appointed to the Invasive Species Management Board for a one-year term, as well as Clint Ridley for District #2 representative, and Marlo Kapsa for Spearfish District, each for a three-year term.
Ewing was appointed to the Planning and Zoning board for 2022, along with Travis Schenk and Timm Comer, each for a five-year term.
Flanagan and Jennings were appointed to the public defender board for 2023, along with Pearson, to serve a one-year term.
Ewing and Pearson were appointed to the Mental Illness Board for a three-year term.
Deibert and Flanagan, as well as Ron Rosenbloom, Kevin Whitlock, and Jeremy Hoven were appointed to the Lawrence County Revolving Loan Fund board for 2023.
Ida Marie Snortland was appointed to the Western Community Action board for 2023 and Paul Thomson was named Hazardous Materials Coordinator for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.