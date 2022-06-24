Lawrence County locks down jail price at $52M

DEADWOOD — Plagued by a skyrocketing construction environment and coming in at nearly $9 million over budget, the Lawrence County Commission Thursday moved to award the sole bid on the Public Safety & Services Center at $44.9 million to RCS Construction, with project soft costs, or furnishings, remaining $5.7 million, and a $1.4 million court services option to be added to the bid via change order in the coming weeks, bringing the total project cost to roughly $52 million.
In other business, the commission voted to accept Change Order #1 on the project, taking the original bid from $48.2 million when $3.3 million in deducts were applied to the original contract sum, for a new contract sum of $44.9 million. Deducts are as follows: value engineering cost savings revisions, $2.9 million; deletion of gun range, $555,000; and revise roofing system, $340,000. As part of the change order, temperature controls were added for $454,000.
“No one in this room takes it lightly that we’re spending $43 million in opt out funds, $5 million in non-ARPA funds,” said Lawrence County Commissioner Brandon Flanagan. “That’s real money. That’s beyond real money. It is what it is, but in light of 20 years of listening to discussion about how we need a new jail and in view of looking at mag court and limitations in space in the courthouse and with assurances from staff that they’re comfortable in the management and packages, investing, etcetera, I will make the motion that we accept the bid with the change orders, added back into it, the court system section.”
Flanagan encouraged all involved to continue to look for value-added engineering.
Because the project is so far over budget, commissioners called on consultant Toby Morris of Colliers, Inc. for some creative financing options.
Morris proposed using the $43 million bond, along with $5 million in cash unused due to ARPA funds received, $1.2 million in budgeted cash funds.
Even with creative investment options presented by Morris, he still showed a shortfall of around $600,000 when the court systems are included in the project price. With the model Morris presented, the county would borrow the shortfall amount.
Commissioners Richard Sleep and Bob Ewing voted against accepting both the bid and the change order.
Ewing said he realized several people have worked hard on the project and acknowledged that there have been several bumps in the road.
“And we finally settled in on what the total project cost would be, $43 million, and it took me a long time to get comfortable with that. I’ve never been comfortable with the opt out portion of it and with no disrespect to the gentlemen that came in and gave us a bid. We appreciate that – I do. And no disrespect to our sheriff who’s worked day and night, along with Bruce (Outka) and others,” Ewing said.
He also thanked Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder, Buildings, Grounds, and Maintenance Supervisor Tim Agena, and Information Systems & Technology Director Gregory Dias for their diligent work on the project.
“It’s going to be very difficult for me to make any kind of a vote that’s going to raise people’s taxes. I have a real tough time with that. If it was personal funds, it would be one thing, but when you’re dealing with the public’s money, I’m really struggling with that,” Ewing said.
Sleep said he would not approve a $48 million bid.
“That’s way out of line for us to do that, to have the taxpayers subsidize and borrow another way and I can’t agree to do that,” Sleep said.
Flanagan said discussion regarding the need for a new jail has been going on for several years and that the jail is past its usable life.
“We know at some point, we’re going to need a new building over here,” Flanagan said. “At some point this elevator is going to fail and we’ll have to put $5 million dollars in an elevator. We know this was built in 1970 … it’s a tough pill to swallow to have estimates where they were and go where we’re at, but the money we have borrowed is the money we have borrowed that we have to pay and we still need to do something with this jail.”
Commissioner Randall Rosenau said the commission has acknowledged publicly that there are shortcomings in the current jail facility and fears future litigation issues.
“The courtroom, inevitable to me,” Rosenau said. “We’re going to have to do something.”
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean said the board voted to opt out and then borrowed less than what they opted out at.
“Debt service is less than what you asked the people to consider,” Dean said. “The pivotal point was the availability of the $5 millions of ARPA funds that the hope was that that money could offset the debt service for a couple of years until valuation and growth in the county could help compensate for the payment. So I think it’s reasonable to assume that we all understood that money, the non-ARPA funding was going to run out. If the growth of the county was such that it could make the debt service payment without having to exercise the opt out, after a couple of years the net equation is not that healthy, with the business model kicking in to help alter the payment … the distinction is having to use the opt out before we hoped we would have to.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert said he appreciated Sleep’s unsuccessful motion to deny the bid.
“And I may have voted differently if I knew the course of action we were going to take on the rebid,” Deibert said. “Because there’s a lot of details to be worked out there on how we would do that. So I appreciate the motion. I just wanted to say that’s why I was uncomfortable with it, because we really didn’t have a plan of action if we did that.”
Deibert went on to point out an important project element.
“Safety,” he said. “And that’s a huge concern that we have with our employees and the public. We need to ensure safety … and all this wraps around that.”
RCS Construction submitted the sole bid on the 79,532-square-foot, 130-bed jail project. The court services portion will add additional square footage to the project footprint.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.