Lawrence County Jail mishap reinforces need for new facility

DEADWOOD — An inmate’s actions created a disgusting plumbing mishap at the Lawrence County Public Safety Center recently, reinforcing the need for up-to-date prevention methods that will come with the new jail facility.
“I’d like to start out, before we give an update on the public safety and services center with, maybe some kind of a profound, but yet needed reminder of why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean told county commissioners Tuesday. “Recently, we had another in a long series of leaks in the jail … it’s nasty. It’s just absolutely filth that we find ourselves working in.
Dean showed a video of water rushing out of the ceiling and garage areas in the public safety center
“To be clear, it’s waste-water. With solids,” said Commissioner Randy Deibert.
“It’s the smell that’s overcoming,” said Commissioner Randall Rosenau.
An inmate flushed a sheet or towel down a cell toilet causing the backup.
“In the past, it’s poured out into the main office area where people are working,” Dean said.
Commissioner Bob Ewing said this has been going on for a lot of years.
Dean said it’s not only the valves, but the piping in-between.
“The piping is, in some places, in such bad condition, that they can’t even auger it out without fear of driving an auger right through the pipe,” Dean said.
Dean said the new Public Safety Center prevents this type of mishap.
“Most noteworthy is the design of the building itself,” Dean said. “In our building, the jail is on top of the administrative offices, so when plumbing leaks, it goes down, on top of us. In the new building, it’s all horizontal, so the jail is not on top of anybody else’s work area.”
Commissioner Randall Rosenau pointed out that in the new jail, there is a work area behind the cells.
“That’s where their access for this kind of stuff will be,” Rosenau said.
“You’ve heard us talk about the technology that goes into a new jail, well, the reality is that every individual cell has a computer system that manages the water flow, so the inmates no longer have the ability to sit there and flush and flush and flush and force these large objects into the pipe. Even if they were to get something into the pipe, there’s auger systems that grind it up so it doesn’t plug it. There’s also on the front side of the auger, there’s hooks that can catch things going through so we can stop this type of behavior or activity before it becomes catastrophic.”
Commissioner Deibert said the new system also allows for maintenance outside the cell, as opposed to the current method of inside the cell with the inmate.
Dean said that is one reason the new Public Safety Center is being built.
“The other part of the reason is because we’re overfull,” Dean said. “On the 19th of last month, our Lawrence County inmate population was up at 52. We’re busting at the seams, that’s with no federal inmates. In fact, we’re not housing any federal inmates now.”
Dean said the inmate population can fluctuate by 15 in just one day.
“When your ADP, or your average gets to the point where you can no longer house everybody safely, that would be another obvious reason we’re doing it,” Dean said.
In other business, Commissioners approved setting a bid opening date of April 21 and advertising for approximately $1 million in project soft costs, which include furniture, fixtures, and accessories for the new Public Safety Center.
“We’re taking everything we have with us, which is … rather unique, but that’s the fiscal responsibility that we have been charged with by the board and we certainly honor that,” Dean said.
Additionally, the commission approved soliciting costs for a commissioning agent on the project.
“A commissioning agent is basically a third party that makes certain that all of your systems are working correctly,” said Steve Williams of Williams & Associates, the Owner’s Representative on the project. “They work for you. They don’t work for the contractor. They don’t work for the sub-contractor. It primarily revolves around the HVAC system … as the building is being built, they will look at the installation of the products that are going into it to make certain it is set up to work correctly and does when you flip the switch and turn on the lights and move into the building.”
Williams said in such an incredibly sophisticated building, such as the new Public Safety Center, a third-party commissioning agent is needed.
Commissioner Richard Sleep asked how the agent is compensated.
Williams said the architecture firm has included the agent cost as part of the soft costs on the project and that the cost would be around $50,000.
The bid opening on the Public Safety Center building is 9 a.m. May 4.
