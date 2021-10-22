Lawrence County Jail housing federal inmates

DEADWOOD — A revenue source in the way of housing federal inmates at Lawrence County Jail facilities has become a reality and law enforcement officials say one of the biggest benefits will be to the taxpayer.
Lawrence County previously held federal inmates, but quit doing so a few years ago, as the $35 per day rate the federal government paid, with the county being responsible for medical and transport, was a money-losing venture.
“But because of the possibilities and opportunities it provides us, we started doing it again,” said Lawrence County Chief Deputy Tavis Little. “First and foremost, when we house for other entities, whether it be another county or the federal government, they pay room and board for their people that are here. So any time we can generate money coming in, it helps lighten the burden on our taxpayers to pay for this facility, or, ultimately, a new facility when we build one.”
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean said the fee being paid to Lawrence County is $70 per day per inmate and that because space is so limited in the current jail, at this point, law enforcement officials are trying to become more familiar with the process and aware of nuances that exist in that type of contract.
“What we’re really trying to do is learn the best way to manage this as possible, so when we get into the new facility, things run smoothly,” Dean said.
Since September, six federal inmates have been housed at the Lawrence County jail and up to eight could be housed at the current jail.
“They (the feds) set a per diem rate, where they’re obligated to pay for things like medical expenses. We share the burden of transporting them, which means they pay for the transport. If we do it or they do it themselves, anything that we provide to our inmates, like opportunity to use the telephone or the commissary … we provide that to their people, as well.”
A federal prisoner is an individual who is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service that has either been convicted of a crime or is being held pretrial for being suspected of committing a crime and most likely the ones that we will hold are here to provide testimony in another matter.
“The ones that we currently have, some of them were witnesses in another hearing that’s going on,” Little said. “Once they’re done providing that testimony, maybe they go back to the penitentiary where they were held prior to that. All of the ones that we have are from South Dakota and that’s the agreement we have with the Marshal’s service, informally, is that we house our people.”
Little said the opportunities housing federal inmates provides in the future are abundant, with as many as 40 federal inmates being housed in the new facility.
“Depending on what our local criminal justice system does, maybe it’s 60,” Little said. “And you take 60 people and put them in that jail and that defrays the tax dollars from Lawrence County that are spent to pay for that facility. So it isn’t so much about the burden now, because it is putting a burden on us, it’s about the opportunities it provides in the future.”
Little said the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has added staff incrementally over the past two years.
“Both, because business has picked up and because we’re getting ready to make the transition to that facility,” Little said. “We didn’t want to have to build a new facility and hire staff at the same time.”
The current capacity of the Lawrence County Jail is 50. The new jail capacity will be more than 140.
Little said overall, working with the Marshall Service to start housing their inmates now provides a great opportunity for the people of Lawrence County to reduce the amount of tax dollars that need to be spent to build the new facility.
Little emphasized that since the county began housing federal inmates in September, he has not turned anyone away for anything, as far as serving time goes.
“We don’t turn time servers away. If they come to serve time that they owe to the people of Lawrence County, we let them,” said Little. “The only time we would turn somebody away is if they have a medical reason. Like, if you have COVID, I don’t want you to come into the jail and get the other inmates sick. I have an obligation to protect the other inmates and the staff from those types of situations. But that’s the only time I would turn somebody away is for a medical condition like COVID.”
The Lawrence County Commission October 12 moved to allocate the revenue from the U.S. Marshalls agreement for the Public Safety and Services Center soft cost and/or alternate bid options.
