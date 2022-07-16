Lawrence County highway superintendent to retire in January

DEADWOOD — It’s been a long and winding road on the career path of Allan Bonnema, who arrived at the end of that journey with the announcement of his retirement in an official six-month letter of notification of his intent to resign presented to the Lawrence County Commission June 28.
Bonnema, who has served as Lawrence County highway superintendent, since May 1, 2012, will continue serving in his current position until Jan. 13, 2023.
“Thank you, Allan,” said Commissioner Randall Rosenau. “I’m sorry to see you go.”
Bonnema emphasized he is retiring, not resigning and already has a plan for the free time he is likely to have on his agenda.
“Spend more time with the grandkids, the wife wants to do a little traveling, see some more states and more camping, more fishing,” Bonnema said. “In the winter months, I might even have to do some volunteer work or something to keep me busy. No big plans, really. Just enjoy not having to get up at 4 o’clock in the mornings and go to work.”
Bonnema began his career as a heavy equipment operator in Perkins County in 1978, a capacity in which he served for five years before becoming crew foreman for Perkins County. In 1988, he became highway superintendent of Perkins County and served in that capacity for 14 years. Following that, Bonnema served as the highway superintendent for Lincoln County for 10 years.
“Then we moved out here and I’ve been the highway superintendent for almost 10 and one-half years,” he said.
Bonnema said a successful highway superintendent possesses certain characteristics.
“Number one, you have to be really thick-skinned to take the complaints and handle the complaints,” Bonnema said. “You have to be patient. You don’t want to be in a hurry all the time. You’ve got to kind of let things go with the flow. You don’t always get to do things on your schedule. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to be a highway superintendent. A lot of it is just common sense and knowledge of equipment and being around roads and bridges.”
As far as accomplishments go, Bonnema said sometimes even the smallest change in equipment updates can reap the biggest benefits in terms of efficiency.
“A simple little thing is changing the type of tires we were running on our motor grader,” he said. “We were running the regular, standard tires and we went to these Michelin snow-go tires and how the guys just were amazed at the difference. ‘We don’t have to use tire chains anymore in the winter time.’ A little silly thing like that got me a lot of respect from the crew. That was based upon my experience in other counties. I knew these tires and I knew how good they were and how well they worked.”
Bonnema went on to say the biggest change he is most pleased with is changing gravel hauling from simply using dump trucks to going to belly dump trailers.
“One operator can haul twice as much with a belly dump in a day as a dump truck,” he said.
What will he miss most?
“Being around the people I work with,” he said. “It’s the people that make the job interesting and you get to meet a lot of nice people and sometimes some not-so-nice people. But for the most part, the good outweighs the bad, by far.”
At the end of the road, what Bonnema enjoyed most about the job was seeing the progress made.
“See a new bridge get built – you tear out an old, dilapidated bridge and you watch them build a new bridge. Makes you feel good that you’ve done something positive, made an improvement for the taxpayers,” Bonnema said. “As well as repaving a road – taking an old road full of potholes and busted up asphalt and repaving it. That makes me feel good. And taking a gravel road and changing it over to pavement, that’s really a satisfying feeling when you can do that. But, unfortunately, these days, with the price of everything, we’re kinda’ limited on how much of that we can do.”
All in all, Bonnema said he will likely miss the job and the people.
“I might be bored silly,” he said. “I don’t know. I guess I’m gonna’ find out.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.