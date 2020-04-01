Lawrence County Emergency Operations Center activated

DEADWOOD — A confirmed case of community spread of the coronavirus within the county activated the Lawrence County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as of noon Monday.
Lawrence County Emergency Management Director Paul Thomson said the EOC will operate at a Level 3.
“The reason for this action is owing to a confirmed instance of community spread which is considered to be minimum to moderate by the state of South Dakota Department of Health,” Thomson said. “A move to a higher level of activation could be initiated by the depletion of local resources, additional EOC staffing needs, or other indicators as warranted.”
As of Tuesday, there were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lawrenc County.
County Commissioner Brandon Flanagan said Tuesday that examples of circumstances that would prompt an increase to a Level 2 activation would be an unexpected, significant increase in occurrences in Lawrence County.
As part of the Level III, the center staff would disseminate information as needed to a variety of different entities and disciplines, to include: local law enforcement agencies, the Lawrence County Commission, mayors, fire departments, emergency medical service providers, and Lawrence County department heads.
“At this point, it’s just paperwork and notifying the proper entities,” Flanagan said. “He doesn’t need any more staff or anything, at this point. If it goes up another notch, where you’re starting to activate people and things, that’s when it changes from a step above business as usual to now we have to steer whichever direction the information goes.”
Flanagan explained that Level 2 is where the county might start needing more people and increased paperwork.
“Let’s say that our county were to blow up, kind of like how it did in Beadle (County), like in Huron,” Flanagan explained. “All of a sudden, we’ve got 20 new cases, 40 new cases. Then I think we go to that Level 2. And if it were to the point where the hospitals were overwhelmed or getting there, I think, then, you’d maybe see that Level 1, where there’s a need to coordinate with the school or something to find more space, more beds, etcetera. But hopefully, it doesn’t go to either one of those two.”
Flanagan said Level 1 is for immediate danger, like the Grizzly Gulch Fire and the Crow Peak Fire.
“Where stuff is changing hourly, where you need more people and there is a lot more coordination going on,” he added. “At this point, it’s really just dissemination of information is really where the change in procedure is taking place.”
Flanagan also commented on the legislative decision Monday not to allow counties to close businesses.
“I’m a little disappointed with the governor, (and) legislature yesterday, and what went on with that …” Flanagan said. “My understanding is there may have been some rider language attached on there from some other jurisdictions that may have caused that to be thrown out or to die. And it’s unfortunate that the counties, especially Lawrence County. We don’t feel that we have the authority to act with any stronger language or power than we have as far as limiting private business or group interactions and those kind of things. The safety to the people of the county is paramount.”
