Lawrence County Democrats clean highway trash

SPEARFISH — Members of the Lawrence County Democrats celebrated Earth Day a little late, May 1, when it cleaned a two-mile stretch of Highway 85 between Spearfish and Deadwood. The group became part of the Adopt-a-Highway program and, since the section had not been adopted before, was littered with – litter. The group filled two dozen bags and gathered other items too big for bags.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.