DEADWOOD – Following a record-breaking year in 2021, where delinquent taxes were at a 25-year low, the trend continued in 2022, as Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder reported to the Board of Commissioners Jan. 24.
“Taxes payable in 2022, we had $45,249,853.50 levied for total tax collection. That’s for real property and mobile homes,” said McGruder. “And of that, we only have $49,337.39 left to collect, which is 0.011%. Last year, we were at 0.05%, but still very, very amazing.”
McGruder went on to say that the county tax sale held in December helps tremendously.
“To get those taxes paid and out to all of the taxing entities in the county,” McGruder said.
On Dec. 27, 2022, Lawrence County Treasurer Deb Tridle briefed the County Commission on the county’s annual delinquent tax sale held Dec. 19, 2022.
“It turned out pretty good,” said Tridle. “When I sent out my delinquent letters, I had $1,619,000 out there and I when I went to the paper, it was at $300,952. The day of the sale, I was down to $243,092,” Tridle said. “We sold 96 certificates for $196,792. The county had to bid in $47,039. That’s up from last year that the county had to bid in, but because of the storm system, we were short bidders. Last year, I had seven. This year, I only had two.”
Tridle said one of the two was a new bidder.
“E & D was a new bidder. They were just kind of feeling their feet a little bit, so they took eight parcels for $2,353.96 and Forrest Holdings is one of my regulars. They came in and took 88 parcels for $193, 817.96,” Tridle said.
Tridle went on to say that some of the $47,039 in 34 parcels the county bid on has been cleaned up since the tax sale and she expects a few more to be cleaned up by year’s end.
“Any time after the day of the sale, any of the tax certificates that the county holds, the public can still come in and purchase,” Tridle said. “The county just reassigns the certificate over to them. All the rules still follow.”
Purchasers of the parcels pay all delinquent taxes, interest, penalty and costs assessed against the property and must sit on the property for three years before relinquishment proceedings may begin with the delinquent landowners.
“After the three-year period, it is up to the tax certificate holders to start action to take Treasurer’s Deed,” Tridle said. “I do the deed work for the tax certificates the county is holding.”
If the landowner comes in during the three year period and pays the delinquent amount in full, they retain the property.
