Out of $45.3 million in taxes levied in 2022, Lawrence County delinquent taxes are $49,300. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD – Following a record-breaking year in 2021, where delinquent taxes were at a 25-year low, the trend continued in 2022, as Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder reported to the Board of Commissioners Jan. 24.

“Taxes payable in 2022, we had $45,249,853.50 levied for total tax collection. That’s for real property and mobile homes,” said McGruder. “And of that, we only have $49,337.39 left to collect, which is 0.011%. Last year, we were at 0.05%, but still very, very amazing.”

