Lawrence County delinquent tax sale deemed a success

DEADWOOD — “Our sale went really, really good. We’re sitting really, really good with taxes,” said Lawrence County Treasurer Deb Tridle in her address to the County Commission Dec. 28, 2021, reporting on the Dec. 20, 2021 delinquent tax sale.
“We mailed out 1,138 delinquent letters in November for $1.7 million and building on leased site, 186 for $60,190 and I ended up going to the paper with 172 parcels for $212,888,” said Lawrence County Treasurer Deb Tridle. “When I got to the sale, I only had 119 parcels for $166,103 and I sold 108 of them for $163,885, so that left 11 parcels for the county to bid in for $2,218.”
“I’ve never, ever, ever seen anything anywhere near this,” said Commissioner Brandon Flanagan.
“Out of those 11 parcels, I’ve already had one of those come in and take care of it, so we have 10 parcels sitting out there,” Tridle said.
“That’s amazing,” said Commissioner Randall Rosenau.
“For the number of parcels, we have in the county, that’s good,” said Commissioner Randy Deibert.
“For the county having less than 2,000 delinquent,” Tridle said. “Now on the other hand, I do have building on leased site, which is mobile homes, which I’ll be doing distress warrants on. I’m down to 58 parcels on them for $16,000.”
The following property was sold: 28 parcels to Apple Grove Investments, Inc. for $55,194; 49 parcels to Empire Investments, LLC for $91,575; 30 parcels to Forrest Holdings, Inc. for $15,689; one parcel to INA Group, LLC for $1,426; 11 parcels to Lawrence County for $2,218.
Tridle attributed the success to companies coming in and picking up several properties.
“And people don’t like their properties being picked up,” Tridle said. “Out of the ones that I have sold, I’ve had 22 of them redeemed already out of 166. I mean, people are, like, ‘oh gosh.’ So, they come in and redeem them right away. So, the people do lose $50.”
Deibert asked what the interest was at the bids.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka said the bid process is a reverse one.
“It was crazy,” Tridle said. “Most it can be is 10% and it has to go down. So, I only had, like, two go for 10. The rest of it went down, which is to the taxpayer’s benefit. Most of them went for 4 or 3%. I had a couple of them, the parcels were only, like, $500 or $400 and they bid them at 3%. But a lot of it was bare land, too. So they’re in it for looking at the land property.”
“It has good value right now,” Rosenau said.
Deibert said mineral rights are a factor, as well.
Tridle said those who purchase the property must sit on it for three years.
“Like I tell them, you can’t go on the property, you can’t do anything for three years,” she said. “Just two properties I’ve had this year where the people have gotten them through this process. But they were houses that needed a lot of work and the owners weren’t around anymore.”
