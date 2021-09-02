Lawrence County commissioners navigate preliminary 5-year road plan

DEADWOOD — Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema presented the preliminary five-year road plan for 2022-2026 to County Commissioners Tuesday, a document that is required to qualify the county for state road and bridge grant funds and proposes $5.3 million in improvements for 2022.
Bonnema said he revamped the 2021 five-year plan and the 10-year regraveling plan has now turned into a nine-year regraveling plan.
“We were able to gravel enough roads every year, more than what I have listed, so, we’ll be able to, hopefully, cover all roads in nine years, instead of in 10 years,” he said, attributing the efficiency to belly dump trucks. “We haul a lot of gravel.”
Planned projects for 2022 include the following in these estimated dollar amounts:
• .57-mile full-depth grind on Oliver Street from McGuigan Road east to Spearfish city limits and install asphalt or concrete overlay, $650,000;
• 1.04-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Westview Drive, $400,000;
• .5-mile asphalt repair patching overlay on Hanna Road, $96,000;
• 4.06-mile chipseal and fogseal on North Rochford Road, $165,000;
• 3.58-mile chipseal and fogseal on Acorn Ridge Road, $145,000;
• 3.5-mile rout and crackseal on Rochford Road, $17,500;
• regravel 24.14 miles of gravel roads, $710,000;
• magging 121.5 miles of gravel roads, $675,000;
• striping 85 miles of asphalt pavements, $75,000;
• replacement and repairs of culverts and small bridges, $130,000;
• install box culvert on Maitland Road 1 mile south of Christensen Dr., $200,000;
• install box culvert on Maitland Rd. 4.75 miles north of US Hwy 14A, $200,000;
• build new bridge on Whitewood Service Road (county’s 40% share), $800,000;
• apply for BIG Construction Grant for bridge on Christensen Drive (county’s 20% share), $160,000;
• build first new bridge on St. Onge Road (county’s 20% share), $180,000;
• build second new bridge on St. Onge Road (county’s 20% share), $150,000;
• build new bridge on Lookout Mountain Road (county’s 20% share), $160,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for bridge on Highway 14 .5 mile west of I-90 Exit 2 off-ramp (county’s 20% share), $80,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for bridge on Nemo Road (county’s 20% share), $80,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for second bridge on Nemo Road (county’s 20% share), $80,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for third bridge on Nemo Road (county’s 20% share), $80,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for bridge on Winterville Road (county’s 20% share), $80,000.
While paving projects previously on the plan for Maitland Road have been removed, Commissioner Randy Deibert said he would like to see preliminary costs for removal of two curve areas on Maitland Road to improve safety.
“I think Maitland Road has a lot of updating, upgrading that needs to be done long before we ever have a serious discussion about paving it,” said Commissioner Brandon Flanagan. “I would like to see in next year’s budget, a line item that has an analysis and recommendation for Maitland Road from a consultant. I realize it’s going to be $10,000 $15,000 $25,000, but I think we need to see what that actually looks like. We’ve got people coming unglued that that needs to be paved. … I’d like to see what somebody that actually understands roads much better than I do look at that and make suggestions. I would suspect that it’s going to need a lot of improvement.”
Bonnema said right now, there is no way the entire length of Maitland Road can be paved.
“To go beyond that point, past the Forest Acres turn-off, then there are going to be some major dollars that have to be spent,” Bonnema said.
Deibert said he would like to go a step above what Flanagan said.
“If we’re going to have a consultant involved, that we eventually develop a criteria of when we pave roads in the county,” Deibert said. “What are the trigger points? And it’s always subject to budget and dollars.”
Deibert said the concerns of the public on the portion of Maitland Road that commissioners removed from the plan are speed and safety.
“I’m advocating that before we have a serious discussion on paving, we do the improvements, so we don’t have to come do them later,” he said.
As indicated in the five-year plan document, major planned projects proposed over the next five years include:
• a 3.70-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from the Meade County line north to Merritt Estes Rd. for 2023 at an estimated cost of $1.5 million;
• a 3.69-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Merritt Estes Road north and west to Tomahawk Ranch turnoff for 2024 at an estimated cost of $1.5 million;
• a 3.69-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Tomahawk Ranch driveway west and north to Old Ridge Road for 2025 at an estimated cost of $1.6 million;
• a 3.76-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Old Ridge Road west to Squire driveway turnoff for 2026 at an estimated cost of $1.6 million.
A nine-year, $7 million gravel plan also accompanies the road plan. For 2022, planned gravel projects totaling $709,716 for 67,592 tons of gravel only, include these roads:
• South Rainbow, .98 mile, $28,812;
• Centennial, 2.24 miles, $65,856;
• Rimrock Place, .03 mile, $882;
• Holso 1.35 miles, $39,690;
• Gold Dust Trail, .79 mile, $23,226;
• Terry Gulch, .5 mile, $14,700;
• Gibson Rd., .76 mile, $22,344;
• Windy Flats, .63 mile, $$18,522;
• Highway 385 Jones Road, .09 mile, 2,646;
• Grizzly Gulch, .4 mile, $11,760;
• Camp Comfort, 1.5 miles, $44,100;
• Brookview, .51 mile, $14,994;
• Creekside Loop, 2.95 miles, $86,730;
• Johnson Lane, 1.46 miles, $42,924;
• Lookout Mountain, 2.54 miles (from Industrial Dr. north to Kerwin Lane), $74,676;
• Two Bit, 3.47 miles, $102,018;
• Christensen Drive, 1.94 miles, $57,036;
• North Rainbow, 1 mile, $29,400;
• Higgins Gulch, 1 mile, $29,400.
Bonnema noted that the draft plan is very preliminary, ever-evolving, and that planned projects for each year are subject to change, as well.
Bonnema must submit the five-year plan document to the state by Oct. 15 in order to qualify the county for wheel tax and bridge improvement grant (BIG) funds.
In other business, commissioners set a public meeting for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 where the document will formally be discussed.
