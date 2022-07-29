Lawrence County commissioners consider first draft of 5-year road plan

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema presented the Lawrence County Commission with a preliminary draft of the county’s 2023-2027 five-year road plan for consideration and a public meeting on the matter was set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16.
The document is required to qualify the county for road and bridge grant funds and preliminarily sets forth $6.9 million in improvements for 2023, as well as a path to accomplishing other highway-related endeavors over the next five years.
Bonnema emphasized the document is very preliminary.
“Please keep in mind that both plans (five-year and gravel) are preliminary and probably will change after the public meeting held in August,” Bonnema said.
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan thanked Bonnema for following the commission’s request to have the document in time for current budget discussions.
“This is what we talked about, is having this at budget time,” said Flanagan.
Planned projects for 2023 include the following in these estimated dollar amounts: 3.71-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Meade County line north to Merritt Estes Road intersection, $1.6 million; 3.5-mile chip seal and fog seal on North Rochford Road, $161,000; 5.64-mile chip seal and fog seal on Old Belle Road, $254,000; 1.62-mile chip seal and fog seal on McGuigan Road, $80,000; striping 85 miles of pavement, $71,400; regravel 24.65 miles of gravel roads, $742,000; magging 121.5 miles of gravel roads, $770,000; rout and crack seal 4.25 miles on North Rochford Road, $34,000; replacement and repairs of culverts and small bridges, $134,000; replace bridge on Hanna Road with a modular bridge, $200,000; build new bridge on Whitewood Service Road (county’s 40% share), $800,000; build two new bridges on Saint Onge Road with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) grant received in 2019 (county’s 50% share), $2,014,000.
As indicated in the five-year plan document, major planned projects proposed over the next five years include: a 3.77-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Merritt Estes Road north and west 3.77 miles to Tomahawk Ranch Road, at an estimated cost of $1.65 million for 2024; a 1.7-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Tomahawk Ranch Driveway north and west 3.65 miles to Old Ridge Road, at an estimated cost of $1.7 million for 2025; a 4.3-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road Old Ridge Road west and north to Hay Creek Road, at an estimated cost of $1.75 million for 2026; and a 3.1-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Hay Creek Lane west and north 3.1 miles to junction of SD Hwy. 385, at an estimated cost of $1.75 million.
A nine-year, $7.2 million gravel plan also accompanies the road plan. For 2023, planned gravel projects totaling $741,965 for gravel only, include: Roughlock Falls Road, 1.14 miles, $34,314; Upper Two Bit Road, 0.57 miles, $17,157; Hanna Road, 2 miles, $60,200; Eden Road, 1.57 miles, $47,257; Kirk Road, 2.83 miles, $85,183; 123rd Ave., 2 miles, $60,200; 195th Street, 1 mile, $30,100; Whitewood Valley Road, 4.53 miles, $136,353; Jackson Road, 2.96 miles, $89,096; South Rapid Creek Road Road, 3.87 miles, $116,487; and Mt. Roosevelt Road, 2.18 miles, $65,618.
Bonnema must submit the five-year plan document to the state by Oct. 15 in order to qualify the county for wheel tax and bridge improvement grant (BIG) funds.
