Lawrence County commissioners consider first draft of 5-year road plan

Mt. Roosevelt Road is on the Lawrence County gravel plan for 2023, a 2.18-mile project, at an estimated cost of $65,618. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema presented the Lawrence County Commission with a preliminary draft of the county’s 2023-2027 five-year road plan for consideration and a public meeting on the matter was set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16.

The document is required to qualify the county for road and bridge grant funds and preliminarily sets forth $6.9 million in improvements for 2023, as well as a path to accomplishing other highway-related endeavors over the next five years.

