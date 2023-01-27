LC Communications.jpg

Lawrence County has contracted for a public safety communications system study that will focus on these key elements of radio system performance: coverage, capacity, reliability, interoperability, and cost. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD – On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission approved contracting with Rey Freeman Communications Consulting (RFCC) of Minnetonka, Minn. For Public Safety Radio System Consulting Services, a study that would help local law enforcement with a comprehensive update to its communication systems, components of which are outdated and in need of upgrades, the first phase of which will cost $29,000.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean addressed the Commission, recommending the study that essentially focuses on radio systems.

