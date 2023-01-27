Lawrence County has contracted for a public safety communications system study that will focus on these key elements of radio system performance: coverage, capacity, reliability, interoperability, and cost. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD – On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission approved contracting with Rey Freeman Communications Consulting (RFCC) of Minnetonka, Minn. For Public Safety Radio System Consulting Services, a study that would help local law enforcement with a comprehensive update to its communication systems, components of which are outdated and in need of upgrades, the first phase of which will cost $29,000.
Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean addressed the Commission, recommending the study that essentially focuses on radio systems.
“It’s kind of a whole-scale study. We have been in the process, for several years, of updating all of our P-SAP equipment. P-SAP is a fancy acronym for Public Safety Answering Point, or, in other words, our dispatch center. Along this process, most recently, in 2022 we did some upgrades concerning some of our equipment.”
Dean went on to say there might be long-term cost savings in using the recommended approach, due to the fact that the company selected has no brand loyalty. The first phase of the update will cost $29,0000.
“Our staff has solicited approval from the 911 board to use 911 funds at the percentage of 50%, so really, what we’re looking at is, this first phase, $15,000. It’s not budgeted. But I anticipate, because we’re so early in the year, we might, through some best business practices and salary recapture, we can accomplish our task.”
Board Chairman Bob Ewing said the county needs to look hard into the issue and that he is in support of it.
The proposal submitted by RFCC sets forth that the company will conduct review, analysis, budgeting, and recommendation work for Lawrence County’s public safety radio systems.
“Based on our recent discussions, we recognize the need for upgrades and improvements to the county’s radio systems and equipment, due to aging equipment, tower sites, and other factors,” said Rey Freeman. “We propose to conduct this work for the county and associated agencies to address both immediate needs, as well as establish some long-term recommendations for your radio systems and operations. It appears that the county’s radio equipment is located at numerous sites around the area, but with only a single primary tower site for Sheriff/Law Enforcement communications. As requested, we propose to work with your agencies and staff to address the various immediate and long-term tasks that need to be addressed for improved county radio communications.”
RFCC work will include meetings with county officials, as well as representatives of all local agencies that are utilizing the radio systems.
“Which allows for candid discussion and feedback from these agencies regarding radio system performance and concerns,” Freeman said.
Work will then be done to document and analyze meeting and site inspection results, conduct computer-based coverage analysis, and follow-up on issues identified with the existing radio system. An interim system report will then be shared with county officials, followed by the development of options and recommendations for improvements and equipment replacement plans for the radio system, along with cost estimates, variables, and risks for the county.
“The result of this work will be a detailed plan which provides the county with a roadmap and options for radio system technical and operational elements, along with cost estimates for a project budget,” Freeman said. “Following the completion of this work, the county may desire additional services for RFCC to work with … vendors to develop the specific requirements for new system equipment within Lawrence County and ultimately provide a proposal to the county for the project. Once this process is completed, RFCC is available to provide additional project management services through the implementation of the project.”
Phase 1 of the project, the system review, is followed by phase 2, the finalization of new system needs and phase 3, system installation and testing.
