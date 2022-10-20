Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect Lawrence County Commissioners.
Four candidates will be vying for three positions. It is a three-year term. Their answers are published verbatim as we received them.
Brandon Flanagan
Name and what you do for a living?
Brandon Flanagan
I recently sold my business of 15 years. I am currently working on starting a new business and am a Lawrence County Commissioner. I also have a small music business.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I have been around the County Courthouse since I was a kid growing up in Lead when my mother was Auditor. I was taught that service to community is an important part of living in that community. I believe we live in a unique area and wish to continue preserving and fostering this by representing Lawrence County.
Why do you think you best are qualified for this position?
I have been a Lawrence County Commissioner and involved in county government for more than 16 years. I know the budget process and the challenges the County has faced and is going to face in the next 4 years.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have been Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Lawrence County Commission. I sat on the Planning and Zoning Board and was the Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Director for about 3 1/2 years. Some of the Boards I currently sit on are the Lawrence County Revolving Loan Fund Board, the Lawrence County Housing Board, and the Public Defender Board. I have also been a board member for Spearfish Economic Development, Homestake Opera House, Teen Court, DC Booth Historic Fish Hatchery and several others over the years.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended and participated in nearly all of the County Commission meetings over the last 12 years either in person or online.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Community newspapers are an important source for information on local events and issues. They are the eyes and ears for everyone that cannot attend or participate in meetings, events, celebrations, and other occasions for the benefit of anyone that wants to know what is happening in their city, county or state.
I feel that more and more people get their “news” from social media and not reputable, impartial news sources. Our community newspaper takes the time to research more than just one person’s perspective on a topic. Community newspapers care about the stories they tell and the people that read them because they are part of the community.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Lawrence County?
Lawrence County is a very diverse county. We have education, healthcare, tourism, timber, gaming and numerous other industries employing thousands and serving tens of thousands more. While the challenges change somewhat from year to year, the biggest and most consistent issues revolve around property taxes, budgeting for the various county offices and services, and growth and development, which can involve working on the relationships between the county/cities’ officials and staff. We are all residents of Lawrence County.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
If there were simple ways to solve these problems they would no longer be problems. We work diligently on the county budget every year to provide the best services to the taxpayer we can as cost-effectively as we can. We do not pave roads or hire employees unnecessarily. Lawrence County department heads work diligently with the commissioners to try to get the citizens of the county the best bang for their buck. It is important to have an understanding of where we have been to find the path to where we want to be. Solving these issues has been ongoing and will continue to be.
What do you believe is working for Lawrence County and how will you retain that progression?
Effective communication within the county departments and with the commission is essential and has been effective. We all work together to help keep services effective and efficient. This helps to save tax dollars in the long run.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I have been actively involved in Lawrence County government on and off since 2002, which makes me the most experienced candidate for Lawrence County Commissioner. I was born and raised here, graduated from Lead High School, and attended several semesters at Black Hills State. I have been a small business owner and worked here in several industries over the last 30 plus years. I am Lawrence County through and through and keep an open mind to ideas and suggestions on how to maintain the integrity and history of our county, and look at ways to improve and grow our county.
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
The County should and does regularly look at the Zoning Ordinance regardless of the population or the amount of construction. The cities and the county have all adopted the International Building Code to help regulate and standardize construction quality. I believe we need to regulate development, while protecting property rights, starting with our Comprehensive Plan as the guideline, and the Zoning Ordinance as the regulations.
With rapid growth of housing developments in areas previously that were forest lands, the call for better maintained and paved roads in these areas has increased. Given the limitations on road department funds, how should the county set it priorities on these requests?
Subdivisions are required to build and maintain their roads by HOA or preferably Road Districts. Subdivisions in the National Forest are often serviced by Forest Service Roads, or roads that are sometimes a mix of jurisdictions. In those instances it is important to know who the homeowners need to deal with. In areas where development occurs off county roads, things like terrain and safety should be paramount, also the expense to improve such roads so they can meet design standards of an improved road.
How best should the county use remaining federal stimulus funds?
Federal monies almost always come with restrictions on how they can be used. It is important to follow these regulations or risk having to pay them back to the Federal Government. These dollars would most likely be earmarked for select areas of the County Budget (possibly highway, possibly buildings and grounds). At the end of the day I feel that these funds should be utilized to keep property taxes as low as possible for Lawrence County citizens.
Eric Jennings
Name and what you do for a living?
I am Eric Jennings, after graduating from Spearfish High School and South Dakota State University I taught Vocational Agriculture at Lennox, SD for two years, in 1989 my wife Michelle and I moved back to my family’s beef cattle ranch and have operated it since. We live northwest of Spearfish and have pasture/timber land near O’Neill pass.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I love living in this county and want to help enhance all that it has to offer. I have never been one to sit back and complain about problems without stepping forward to be part of the solution. I feel the county is in good shape now, but I can bring skills to the office that will be beneficial to the county the next four years.
Why do you think you best are qualified for this position?
I have spent most of my life living in Lawrence County and feel I know and understand the county very well. I have learned a lot from the leadership positions I have held and the experiences I have had working effectively with people. I have also had experience leading groups towards reaching a consensus resulting in good policy making.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I am currently President of SD Cattlemen’s Association, Vice President of the SD Historical Society Foundation, serve on the Board of Directors of SD Agricultural and Rural Leadership Foundation, Treasurer of the BH Regional Multiple Use Coalition, Vice President of the Society of BH Pioneers,
Treasurer of the Cedar Lodge #124 AF&AM, past President of the Spearfish Rural Fire Protection District, past President of Northern Hills Sources of Support, past president of the Spearfish Livestock Association
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have not kept track of all of the County Commission meetings I have attended this year, but I have attended all that my schedule has allowed. Being at the meetings in person is much more valuable than reading the minutes from the meetings because I am able to hear the discussion to fully understand the issues.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Our founding fathers recognized the need for free press to report the action taken by our government and to provide transparency and hold our elected officials accountable in their decisions. This is another example of the wisdom they had when our country was formed. It continues to be important to have an unbiased source of information to keep the local citizens informed.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Lawrence County?
Completing construction and paying off the bonds for the Public Safety Center with minimal impact to our tax payers, being supportive of our zoning ordinance so we have organized growth that addresses mid and long term infrastructure needs as we continue to see more people moving into our county, holding the US Forest Service accountable for the forest health of the public land in Lawrence County
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Being mindful of the budget and spending tax dollars wisely are the most important factors in limiting the property tax burden of our citizens. Evaluating the short and long term needs of the county and having 5, 10 and 20 years plans in place are important to addressing future infrastructure needs in a responsible manner. If elected I would continue to work towards bringing the local, state and federal agencies together to work together to properly manage commodity and recreational use on the forest.
What do you believe is working for Lawrence County and how will you retain that progression?
Our greatest attributes are the natural resources we have in our county. I have done many conservation practices on my ranch and understand that under proper management, natural resources can be utilized while benefitting the environment. The health of the forest affects many of us, whether you make your living from commodity uses, enjoy the wildlife habitat the forest and agriculture lands provide, benefit from the tourists that flock here or just enjoy walking along a cool, clear stream. With proper oversight from the county and working with the other agencies involved, we can utilize and conserve our natural resources at the same time.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I don’t take leadership responsibilities lightly. If elected I will be fully committed to doing the best job as County Commissioner that I can.
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
Lawrence County has been proactive on land use planning for many years. The first comprehensive plan was formed in the early 1970’s and has been updated several times, the last being in 2020. Zoning ordinances are regularly updated to address current needs while staying within the objectives of the comprehensive plan. The challenge for the county is to respectfully adhere to the ordinances as zoning variances are requested. We will continue to experience growth in our county. Allowing growth in a manner that respects the culture of our current residents while welcoming our new residents will be an important challenge to meet for the county.
With rapid growth of housing developments in areas previously that were forest lands, the call for better maintained and paved roads in these areas has increased. Given the limitations on road department funds, how should the county set it priorities on these requests?
I believe growth should gradually happen from the population centers out. This allows the funding for infrastructure, such as roads, to keep up with the demands of increased traffic. The development in the forest is outpacing the road budget. The forest service roads were not built to county specifications. When the county assumes maintenance of these roads they have to bring them up to county specifications, which is very expensive. Few of us want our real estate taxes to go up, but they would need to pay for acquiring the forest service roads into the county system.
How best should the county use remaining federal stimulus funds?
As you might expect, the federal stimulus funds acquired by the county could only be used for specific purposes. The county has done a good job of using those funds for their specific purpose to free up other funds that have no strings attached. The bid for the Public Safety Center came in over estimates and costs will no doubt continue to increase. Any unallocated money the county has needs to be used for the construction of the Public Safety Center to reduce the additional tax burden on citizens of Lawrence County for its construction.
Richard D. Sleep
Name and what you do for a living?
My name is Richard D. Sleep and I am a semi-retired rancher and businessman.
What motivated you to run for this office?
I am concerned with property taxes and the major changes in the county. I think I can help with both these issues.
Why do you think you best are qualified for this position?
I have a lot of experience and have lived in the county all my life.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I served eighteen years on the Spearfish school board. I served over 20 years on the Farmers Rancher cooperative board, and also on my church council.
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have attended the two regular monthly commissioner meetings thru out this year as well as several different committee meetings that meet regularly, thru this year.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
The newspaper is important, because it helps to keep the general public informed.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Lawrence County?
In my opinion, timber management, growth thru out the county, and taxes are the three top issues in our county.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
I plan to continue working with the Forest service and the area sawmills, to address concerns about the forest management. I will support strict following of the county comprehensive plan for better planning for growth in the county. I will work towards a fairer way to determine assessed valuations.
What do you believe is working for Lawrence County and how will you retain that progression?
The county commissioners are working to save the timber industry in our county. I believe we are going in the right direction ,and I will continue to work toward the goal of a healthy forest that supports the people working in the timber industry.
What else do you want people to know about you?
I am fiscal conservative in what I do, and will vote that way.
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
I do believe that the zoning ordinances do need to be revisited. The county needs to set better guidelines.
With rapid growth of housing developments in areas previously that were forest lands, the call for better maintained and paved roads in these areas has increased. Given the limitations on road department funds, how should the county set it priorities on these requests?
Good roads are certainly necessary. Each development should have their own road district. The members should be the homeowners in each development, and should share the expense of maintaining their roads. This works well.
How best should the county use remaining federal stimulus funds?
I would recommend that the stimulus money be directed towards Lawrence County Public Safety and Service Center.
Sherry Bea Smith
Name and what you do for a living?
Sherry Bea Smith
Retired Registered Nurse (Director of Critical Care for Rapid City Regional Hospital, Director of Nursing at Lead-Deadwood Regional Hospital) and Health Care Executive (CEO of Lead-Deadwood Regional Hospital), although like many nurses, I did leave retirement to participate in the administration of COVID vaccinations to the members of Black Hills communities on a part time basis.
What motivated you to run for this office?
Concern regarding allocation of the precious resource of water in the Black Hills. Water is essential to life. We see communities in crisis due to poor water management and climate change. It is incumbent that leadership addresses the issue of water use before we are in crisis. With 250 mining exploration sites proposed in the Black Hills and the increase in development to accommodate families relocating to the Black Hills, there is no time to lose in developing strategies to ensure adequate water is supplied to the residents of and visitors to the Black Hills. We must develop with deliberation.
Why do you think you best are qualified for this position?
Having held leadership roles, I bring with me the capability of information gathering, analysis, and collaboration to address issues of significant impact. I was raised in the Black Hills and was influenced by my father who taught me to respect the Black Hills and the personal responsibility we all bear to preserve and protect the hills well into the future. I will commit my energy and efforts to the residents of Lawrence County working to balance progress with preservation.
With regards to leadership, what other elected public or nonprofit offices have you held?
I have had the pleasure of serving on boards of both professional and public in nature. They are as follows:
South Dakota Nurses Association – Government Relations Committee Chair
Tobacco Free Kids Network of SD – Steering Committee Member
South Dakota Association of Health Care Organizations
Northern Hills Alliance for Children – Founding Board Member
Historic Homestake Opera House – Past President
Eagle Cliff Ski Association – Current President
How many local governmental meetings have you attended within the last year and during your candidacy?
I have been reviewing agendas, minutes, and exploring revisions to regulations as determined by the Lawrence County Commission on a regular basis. All of that information is on line, which is a credit to those working in that arena in Lawrence County.
Do you think community newspapers are important? Why or why not?
Many communities have lost their local newspapers, and that is unfortunate in that attention is often drawn to issues related to local government, education, and economics that escape the attention of the public but are flushed out by journalists, prompting discussion and consideration within the community. So I guess that says they are important.
What are the top three most important issues that need to be addressed in Lawrence County?
Allocation of water.
Public safety and security in the light of accelerated development.
Addressing the lack of mental health care in Lawrence County and realigning the level of responsibility for this care from the Sheriff’s Department and local police.
How do you intend to solve these issues?
Well that certainly will take more than 100 words! But again, collaboration and partnering with community leaders, the South Dakota Legislature, and our state senators and congressman, related agencies and the public sector will be required.
What do you believe is working for Lawrence County and how will you retain that progression?
The partnership between advanced education and the Sanford Underground Research Facility is a positive for Lawrence County. Staying engaged with that entity and associated vendors/employees/researchers is essential.
What else do you want people to know about you?
Besides the education that life provides, I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from SD State University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of SD, which has provided me with background related to public policy and the workings of local, state and federal policy issues.
My life’s work has been one of advocacy, which has been recognized through being named a “Woman of Distinction” by the Girls Scouts of America, 2000 and “Grassroots Advocate” by the American Hospital Association, 2002. And I am a big fan of libraries.
Should the county take a comprehensive look at its zoning ordinances in light of the explosion of population and construction? Why or why not?
Yes, reviews should take place to ensure quality of life for current and future residents of the Black Hills and to meet the expectations of visitors to the Black Hills, who contribute to the economic health of Lawrence County.
With rapid growth of housing developments in areas previously that were forest lands, the call for better maintained and paved roads in these areas has increased. Given the limitations on road department funds, how should the county set it priorities on these requests?
The county should develop a comprehensive plan looking out 5, 10, and 15+ years that incorporates feedback from all impacted and public and private entities and parties of interest.
How best should the county use remaining federal stimulus funds?
The remaining federal stimulus funds should be allocated to infrastructure support and improvements to provide for public safety and enhancement of quality of life of the citizens of Lawrence County.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.