DEADWOOD — Lawrence County officials and representatives from the various firms involved in the development and construction of the $52 million Lawrence County Safety and Services Center being constructed in Deadwood broke ground on the project Thursday. The new facility has been a hard sell to many county residents and commissioners alike since its inception, having gone through several budgetary discussions and debates.
“We understand it was a tough, tough choice,” said Bruce Outka, Lawrence County deputy state’s attorney. “A lot of people put a lot of work in, the economy changed and the commissioners here had a tough choice, but they chose wisely and we’re gonna build a great building.”
