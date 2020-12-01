Lawrence County awards Rochford Rd. paving project for $649K

DEADWOOD — It’s one of the largest highway projects for 2021 and also the final section of a four-phase overlay project on the Rochford Road.
The Lawrence County Commission followed the recommendation of Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema and accepted the lowest responsible bid on the project from Simon Contractors of SD, Inc., in the amount of $648,734.
The 1.79-mile asphalt mill and overlay is the final stretch of a project that began at the Pennington County line in 2018, with approximate three-mile portions of the Rochford Road receiving an asphalt overlay at an annual estimated cost of around $1 to $1.5 million, ending at the junction of Highway 85.
Bonnema listed the project on the five-year road plan at an estimated cost of $537,000.
“This puts us about $100,000 over what I budgeted it at,” Bonnema said.
Engineer’s estimate on the project was approximately $700,000.
The project entails milling and replacing 6,070 square yards of damaged asphalt roadway surface (digouts); recondition base material; mill 26,275 square yards of asphalt roadway, one-inch depth; overlay 2.19 miles of 27-inch-wide roadway with two-inch lifts of Class E Type 1 asphalt; approach work includes a two-inch asphalt and roadway striping.
Simon Contractors completed the 2019 and 2020 phases of the project, as well.
Two other bids were also received for the North Rochford Road Overlay Project Phase #4: Sacrison Paving Inc., $771,177.77 and Western Construction, Inc., $700,887.65.
