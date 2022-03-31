Lawrence County awards highway department materials bids

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County highways and byways local residents traverse require various materials to keep them patched up and running smoothly. At the March 22 county commission meeting, annual supply bids were opened by Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema and, where applicable, awarded
Bids were cast for: magnesium chloride, hot mix asphalt, cold mix asphalt, gravel aggregate, de-icing sand, and hot mix asphalt paver patching.
Dustbusters of Evanston, Wyo., was the sole bidder on magnesium chloride, with a winning quote of $196.10 per ton, $197.16 per ton applied, versus the winning bid price in 2021 of $168.35 per ton, $169.26 applied.
The county will also rent a spray truck from Dustbusters for magging for 45 days at an estimated cost of $7,500, the same price as 2021.
In order to maximize efficiencies and bridge the gap between plant and project site, bids from two asphalt hot mix suppliers were approved, allowing Bonnema to use the most advantageous price and desired location.
Simon Contractors of South Dakota, Rapid City quarry bid $67 per ton for Class E-1 and $69 for Class E-2 asphalt hot mix. Sacrison Paving Westview Road bid $70 per ton for both classes. Simon Contractors Centennial Quarry bid $50 per ton and $59 per ton for the same classes in 2021. Sacrison bid $60 per ton for both classes in 2021.
Simon Contractors of South Dakota was the sole bidder on asphalt cold mix, with a $115 price per ton from the Centennial Quarry, up slightly from their $108 per ton winning bid submitted in 2021
The commission accepted all bids received on gravel surfacing aggregate, for which successful bidders will later be determined depending on the most advantageous price and desired location. Bidders included: Simon Contractors, Hansen Pit in Spearfish, Kost Pit, Centennial Quarry; Johner Gravel, Inc., Evans Pit, Canyon Creek Pit, Eaton Pit; Fisher Sand & Gravel Company, Stateline Quarry; Pete Lien & Sons, Inc., Nemo Quarry, Rapid City Quarry, all of which bid on some or all of the following aggregates: 3/4-inch gravel surfacing; one-inch gravel base; one-half-inch clean rock; 3/4-inch clean rock; one-inch clean rock; and 3/8-inch chips.
Deicing sand bids were submitted at a price per ton based on 5,000 tons. The winning bidder, in the amount of $16.75 per ton was Simon Contractors of South Dakota, Centennial Quarry, with a total bid price of $83,750. In 2021, bids were accepted based on a price of 5,000 tons and Simon was also the winning bidder with $16 per ton, total bid price $80,000.
The 2022 in-place hot mix asphalt paver patching went to Sacrison Paving at $150 per ton for both type 1 and type 2.
In 2021 In-Place Hot Mix Asphalt Paver Patching went to Simon Contractors of South Dakota at a price of $111 per ton for type 1 and $113 for type 2.
