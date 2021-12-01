Lawrence County awards $818K in 2022 paving projects

DEADWOOD — The first line of business on the County Commission agenda for Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema Nov. 23 was a bid opening for two major paving projects for 2022, as $818,285 in projects were awarded, contracts signed, and notice to proceed issued.
A 2022 mill and overlay project for Westview Road went to Sacrison Paving for $306,306.
The project involves a 1.04-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Westview Road, budgeted at $400,000. The engineer’s estimate was $322,800.
Two other bids were submitted on the project: Simon Contractors, $389,971 and Western Construction, $315,228.
A West Oliver Street Grade Pave project was awarded to Western Construction for $511,979.
The project involves a .57-mile full-depth grind on Oliver Street from McGuigan Road east to the Spearfish city limits and installation of an asphalt overlay, budgeted at $650,000.
The engineer’s estimate was $635,014.
Two other bids were submitted on the project: Simon Contractors, $734,920 and TruForm Construction, $1,092,081.
After vetting the numbers, Bonnema recommended awarding low bids on each of these projects, the commission following his recommendation.
“My recommendation would be to go ahead and award to the low bidders on each of these projects,” said Bonnema.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.