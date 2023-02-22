Lawrence County awards 2023 chip seal projects for $580.1K .jpg

Recently completed paving projects, such as those on the North Rochford Road, which were completed in annual sections are now being chip sealed in sections to preserve the new pavement.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD —The Lawrence County Commission awarded the bid for 2023 chip seal projects in the amount of $580,110.

“This was the only bid we had,” said Highway Superintendent John Bey. “This is from Simon … The engineer’s estimate was $610,224.”

