DEADWOOD —The Lawrence County Commission awarded the bid for 2023 chip seal projects in the amount of $580,110.
“This was the only bid we had,” said Highway Superintendent John Bey. “This is from Simon … The engineer’s estimate was $610,224.”
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 3:10 pm
Because the sole bid was well under the engineer’s estimate, Bey recommended approval.
“Chip seal is a top surface. It’s a preventative maintenance program that when you have a new section of pavement, ideally, once you put that pavement down, to preserve it, to try to get our 20- to 25-year lifespan, you’ve got to put some kind of treatment on the top. And what chip seal does, you get a flushing type of a system that fills in all of the voids and all of the holes on top of the pavements. You want to do it on your newer pavements that are worth saving. Then you put your stone on top of that. That kind of acts as a bridge to protect that sealant of oil that we just put on. Then we put a fogseal over that to lock those 3/8” chips in place. The whole goal of this is to take your newest and your best pavement and preserve it to try to get a 25-year lifespan out of it.”
The 2023 Chip Seal Project involves chip seal, fog seal, and striping of the following areas that were recently paved: Old Belle Road, 5.43 miles; McGuigan Road, 1.85 miles; and North Rochford Road, 3.48 miles.
“We did our North Rochford Road in sections and now we’re going back over and we’re doing our chip seal also in sections,” Bey said. “We do it to keep the good pavement good. When you get three or so years out of your chip seal, you come back and you do that again. If we can keep that chip seal on top to keep those pavements dry and keep water from getting into that pavement, that pavement should last a long time.”
The completion deadline for the project is Sept. 15.
“We’re not sure when those are going to start, but when they do start, we appreciate everybody’s cooperation on those,” Bey said. “I know everybody gets kind of upset. When you do chipseal, they put down that first layer of oil and it’s an inconvenience for everybody … it’ll be well marked and they’ll have traffic control.”
