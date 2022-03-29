Lawrence County awards 2022 chip seal project for $384,665

DEADWOOD — The largest Lawrence County highway project of the year was awarded following a bid opening at the Lawrence County Commission meeting March 22.
“The roads that we’re chip sealing are four miles on the North Rochford Road, the 3.62 miles Acorn Ridge Road out here, and Center Street through St. Onge (.66 miles),” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema. “Center Street was actually supposed to be on last year’s, but we forgot all about it, so we added it to this year’s. Center Street is about a half a mile.”
Two bids were received on the project: $385,665 from Simon Contractors of South Dakota and $537,563 from Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Minnesota.
Project cost breakdown from Bituminous Paving was: $103,582, Acorn Ridge Road; $264,816, North Rochford Road; and $69,165 for Center Street, for a total of $537,5263.
Project cost breakdown from Simon Contractors was $149,085, Acorn Ridge Road; $192,076, North Rochford Road; and $43,503 for Center Street, for a total of $384,665.
Commissioners followed the recommendation of Bonnema to accept the lowest responsible bid of $384,665 from Simon Contractors.
Commissioner Bob Ewing asked how the prices compare to budget.
“They’re considerably higher because of the price of asphalt,” Bonnema said. “I have estimated those two roads in my five-year plan at $165,000 for the North Rochford Road and $125,000 (Acorn Ridge Road), so that’s $310,000 without Center Street. “
