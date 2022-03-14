Lawrence County awarded $370.3K Bridge Improvement Grant

DEADWOOD — A bridge on the Nemo Road will benefit from a $370,300 2022 Preservation Bridge Improvement Grant awarded to Lawrence County.
Located 2.3 miles north and 3.5 miles west of Nemo on Nemo Road, the bridge spans Boxelder Creek.
“It is the first bridge south of Benchmark Road,” Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema told county commissioners Tuesday.
Because the bridge, which was built in 1975, is nearly 50 years old, repairs are needed.
Proposed work includes the repair of all unsound concrete on the top surface of the bridge deck, which will also include a new two-coat polymer chip seal on the top of the deck. Spalling along the east edge of the concrete deck will also be repaired, as well as concrete railing end blocks. Steel tube railing ends will be reset, as well. The bridge will also be cleaned and repainted and missing embankment berm material and rip rap in front of the south abutment will be replaced.
“This is a preservation grant,” Bonnema said. “It’s not a grant to rebuild the bridge. It’s not going to be a new bridge when they’re done.”
Bonnema said according to the bridge inspection report, the top surface of the bridge deck is in fair condition.
“It’s not posted. It doesn’t have a load rating on it,” Bonnema said. “By spending this money, supposedly, we will increase the life span of this bridge for another 55 years.”
Bonnema said the bridge is not unsafe.
“We want to do this work on it before it becomes unsafe,” he said.
While the award amount is 80% of the estimated project cost, with Lawrence County responsible for $96,600, for a total estimated project cost of $462,785. Bonnema said that is likely to change.
“The sad part about these grants is we put in for it and by the time we get it, get it bid out, our estimate of what it cost is based upon 2021’s prices, because we had to submit this Jan. 2 of this year, so we used numbers from 2021, because those were current numbers, but now, the way you’re seeing everything go up, there will be a shortfall when it comes time to open the bids, the bids will be way higher than what we estimated it to be,” Bonnema said. “I had the bridge contractor tell me this morning that his cost – he’s building a new bridge on Lookout Mountain for us right now – that his costs have already gone up about 25% from a year ago.”
The county has three years to use this BIG grant.
“Hopefully, if we can get the plans drawn up, we can get it let out to bids by, maybe, later this fall, and perhaps get it done, completed in 2023, but right now there’s such a backlog,” Bonnema said. “There’s more work out there than there is contractors. So there’s a possibility that it could extend into 2024 before the work is actually done.”
Bonnema said that the county competes with every other city and county for BIG grants and it is a highly competitive process.
“Every grant we can get saves the taxpayers some money,” Bonnema said. “It’s tough to get these.”
