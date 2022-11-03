By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD – No fewer than 25 county businesses made successful application for liquor licenses, approved by the Lawrence County Commission on Tuesday.
With no public input voiced at a public hearing on the matter, three package liquor off-sale licenses were issued, as well as seven retail and Sunday on-sale licenses and 15 retail on-off sale wine licenses.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said the renewal process is annual and that her office checked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on the list presented to the commission for approval.
“No felonies in our system,” McGruder said, noting that licenses will not be issued until all current taxes are paid and all documentation received by the auditor’s office.
The price of the licenses is dependent upon which municipality the venues are closest to. Spearfish charges $1,500 per license, and Lead-Deadwood charges $1,200. Off-sale licenses are $400, and wine licenses are $500.
Off-sale dealers, or any person who sells or keeps for sale any alcoholic beverage for consumption other than on premises where sold, and charged the fee of $400 are: Larry Kaiser, Nemo Mercantile; Mattingleys, LLC, St. Onge Bar & Grill; and Black Hills, LLC, Steel Wheel.
Retail and Sunday on-sale licenses are broken into two different categories: Current license holder being closer to Spearfish, a first-class city, to be charged the fee of $1,500 is Vezaro, Inc. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant; current license holders being closer to Lead, Deadwood, or Whitewood, second-class cities and charged the fee of $1,200 are: Lead Country Club; Black Hills Chair Lift Co., Inc./Dark Horse Saloon; Spearfish Canyon Resorts LLC/Spearfish Canyon Lodge; Spearfish Canyon Resorts, LLC/Latchstring Restaurant; Boulder Canyon Management, LLC,; and Tomahawk Lake Country Club, Inc.
Retail on-off sale wine licenses renewed for a fee of $500 each are: Seven Down, LLC, Seven Down Arena; Triple H Hills, LLC/Mystic Hills Hideaway; The Crossings at Spearfish Canyon, LLD; Black Hills, LLC, Steel Wheel Campground; Barefoot Resort Association, Inc., Barefoot Resort; Crow Peak Brewing Company, LLC; BW Gas & Convenience Retail, LLC, Yesway #1192; Double Diamond, LLC/Recreational Springs Resort; Eagle Tree Resorts Company, LLC, Rimrock Lodge; RAR Hospitality, LLC/Brandin’ Iron Restaurant; Elkhorn Ridge@Frawley Ranches, LLC; The Barn at Aspen Acres, LLC; Muley Hill Lodge, LLC; JUTRDA, LLC (Fish ‘N Fry Campground); and Boar’s Nest Roadhouse, LLC.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.