DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission finalized its comments for the U.S. Forest Service’s Chimera Fuels Reduction during its regular meeting March 28.
The Chimera Fuels Reduction Project is an initiative of the Forest Service to address the fire hazard in an area identified nationally as one of the top 10 priority fire sheds for the forest region and was identified in the Forest Service 10-year wildland fire strategy.
The project area is located east of Lead and Deadwood, and south of Sturgis, encompassing the Boulder Canyon, Galena, and Vanocker Canyon areas and encompasses 55,159 acres, including 15,942 acres of private land.
In a cover letter signed by Lawrence County Commission Chairman Bob Ewing that accompanies their comment submittal, the county expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve as a cooperating agency during planning for the Chimera Project.
“As you know, there is a large amount of private land interspersed through the Black Hills National Forest (BHNF), especially in Lawrence County,” the letter states. “For this reason, we have a keen interest in the management of forest resources. We fully support the goals of Chimera Plan as we believe in active management of fuels and forest resources throughout the Black Hills. Unfortunately, we did not know about the project until a year after planning had started. While we were engaged late in the process, we do appreciate having a seat at the table during later IDT meetings.”
The letter goes on to commend Northern Hills District Ranger Steve Kozel for attending Lawrence County Natural Resource Committee meetings to explain the project and provide maps.
“Of special note, we would like to express our appreciation to the IDT team for thoroughly evaluating the potential impacts of severe fires that could result from not implementing fuels treatments in the project area,” Ewing states in the letter. “As you will see in the attached comments, we do believe that the N. Hills Ranger District missed many opportunities to implement more commercial treatments, all of which would go a long way towards meeting the Purpose and Need of the Chimera project. Increasing the amount of commercial treatments would also provide additional timber for the Black Hills Forest Products
Industry that is struggling because the BHNF has severely reduced the timber sale program. The BHNF claims they are having a difficult time finding commercial timber to harvest. However, during development of the draft Environmental Assessment, over 6,000 acres of commercial treatments were dropped from the scoping proposal. This is a great opportunity for the BHNF to
help maintain the current forest products infrastructure in the Black Hills.”
The states that Lawrence County and the Northern Hills Ranger District both recognize that much of the veg layer data used for this project is inaccurate, and in many cases, very dated.
“As noted in the attached comments, this has led to the wrong conclusions and assessments in some areas,” Ewing’s letter states. “Given the limitation of existing inventory data, we do not understand why our recommendation for flexibility for all commercial treatments was ignored. As you will note from our review comments, flexibility is proposed for prescribed fire and non-commercial treatments in the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) but is not allowed for commercial treatments. After careful review of the project and treatments areas, we identified and forwarded substantive issues during scoping, IDT meetings, and through in-person meetings with the District Ranger. During our review of the draft EA, we found that the issues we brought forward were not discussed or considered. Furthermore, there was no rationale for dismissing these issues either in meetings or in the draft EA as required by 40 CFR 1501.7(a)(3)).”
The letter goes on to say the county believes that the Forest Service did not follow the 1997 Black Hills Land and Resource Management Plan and 2005 Amendment regarding their choice to not manage for less spruce and more aspen within the Chimera Project.
“It is our intent to have an open, honest communication and discussion about management approaches and cooperating agency involvement in this and future projects,” Ewing states in the letter. “To this end, we provide the following as constructive comments in the spirit of cooperation.”
The county submitted a 10-page comment document during the comment period.
“This is a culmination of our project,” said Bill Coburn. “This is really the first project that has come out of our cooperative agency and we’re all learning about the process.”
Coburn said in several cases, pine was the only species specifically indicated to be managed in hardwood stands and in meadows and that spruce was not mentioned at all.
“In the Chimera Project, it talked about expanding hard woods, which, if you’re dealing with fuels, hard woods, especially aspen and some birch, are basically somewhat lumber resilient higher than pine and spruce,” Coburn said. “And if you want to reduce the intensity of the fire and the ability of the fire to move through the forest, you want to have hardwoods, because it will slow the fire down and reduce the intensity. We didn’t find any areas or any kind of proposals within the product to increase the amount of hardwoods. They talked about enhancement, which is in existing hardwoods and to remove pine, not spruce.”
Coburn said the Forest Service’s inventory data is outdated.
“I just think, again, missed opportunities and lack of flexibility are two of the big lessons learned on this process. I think we have all learned something in the process and I think it’s going to help us become better contributors, going forward for this process and also the Black Hills Forest Revision Plan process,” Coburn said, adding that hundreds of hours have been spent on the project between all of the members of the Lawrence County Natural Resources Committee.
Commissioner Randy Deibert said he looks at this as “the good, the bad, and the ugly.”
“The good is the hours that Bill and other members of the Natural Resource Committee put in on this volunteer hours without pay. That’s really good,” Deibert said. “Another good is the Natural Resource Committee vetted the comments among a diverse board and I think that process went pretty smoothly. The good is the Black Hills National Forest and especially the Northern Hills Ranger District, worked with us, once we were engaged, to really allow Bill to be on the IDT, to have that integration, so that’s an evolving process. I think we’ve taken a lot of big steps.”
Deibert then addressed the bad.
“The bad is, the city of Sturgis had notice of this before Lawrence County, is my understanding. We have cooperating agency status. … The ugly is the no flexibility in the timber harvest. We have flexibility in the commercial treatment and the prescribed burns, but no flexibility in commercial harvest. … The bad is the emergency part of it, because if this moves forward without that flexibility in the commercial harvest, we won’t have a comment to give. So unless they adapt our flexibility, I don’t support the emergency part. And the bad is, if we don’t have the flexibility, this is a 10-year operation, and we don’t have the flexibility that we need.”
Coburn added that he believes it is very important that Lawrence County’s comments don’t get moved into the general public’s comments.
“In fact, in our letter, we have requested that before the Chimera document is signed, we want to have a one-on-one meeting with the Forest Service to go over our comments, specifically, so they can address them in a person-to-person meeting,” Coburn said.
