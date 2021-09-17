Lawrence Co. veterans service officer helps 126 veterans secure $2.8M in new claims for 2020

DEADWOOD — Lawrence County’s veteran population is growing by leaps and bounds, as reported by Lawrence County Veterans Service Officer Jesse Ketzer, who shared 2020 department statistics at the Sept. 7 Lawrence County Commission meeting.
“Despite COVID, we still had a pretty good year for VA claims and awards,” said Ketzer. “This year I filed well over 126, but 126 of those came back favorable and it was just over $2.7 million dollars ($2,779,070) of new awards added for the year 2020. In Lawrence County, we did see quite an influx of veterans moving into the county, itself. I’ve had a lot of out of state clients from all over the country. We bumped up to 2,300 vets. Last year I think it was right around 1,700 or 1,800, Overall, it was a good year.”
Lawrence County, as a whole, is home to 2,352 veterans, who were awarded $38,061,000 in benefits for 2020. Just over $25 million of that is for medical care.
Ketzer said the loan guarantee numbers on home loans was unavailable nationwide and that he is still awaiting numbers.
“I’m guessing that number is probably going to be pretty high,” he said.
Lawrence County Commissioner Randy Deibert asked how many of the 126 claims were county residents.
“All of them,” Ketzer said.
Commissioner Randall Rosenau thanked Ketzer very much for the work he does.
Statistics provided by Ketzer indicate that the veteran population for 2020 in South Dakota was 65,014 and total dollars awarded to those veterans was $842,833,000. Approximately $475 million of that is for medical care.
