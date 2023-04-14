DEADWOOD — When it comes to road graveling, Lawrence County is ahead of the game and Tuesday, Lawrence County Highway Superintendent John Bey presented an updated 2023 road graveling list to commissioners.
“It’s a little different than what we had in our 10-year plan,” Bey said. “I wanted to give you guys the opportunity to look it over and voice your opinion on it if you find anything that should be added or deleted.”
Amounting to approximately 25 miles, 69.3 tons of gravel at $11.25 a ton, and a total cost of $780,570, the following roads will be re-graveled in 2023:
• Whitewood Valley Road, 2 miles for $63,000;
• Bighorn Road, 1.26 miles for $39,690;
• Superior Place, .41 miles for $12,915;
• McNenny Road, 2.3 miles for $72,450;
• Legends Lane, .19 miles for $5,985;
• Bauer Ave., .59 miles for $18,585;
• Gigear Road, .25 miles for $7,875;
• Granite Peak Lane, .03 miles for $945;
• Radio Tower Road, .32 miles for $10,080;
• Boulder Creek Road, .3 miles for $9,450;
• Mt. Roosevelt Road, 1 mile for $31,500;
• S. Rapid Creek Road, 3.87 miles for $121,905;
• Kirk Road, 2.83 miles for $89,145;
• Hanna Road, 2 miles for $63,000;
• Yellowcreek Road, 5.56 miles for $175,140;
• Gilt Edge Rd., .8 miles for $25,200;
• Big Lead Hill Road, 1.07 miles for $33,705.
Commissioner Randy Deibert said the county is ahead on its nine-year graveling plan.
Bey said he is waiting on state funding to re-gravel Roughlock Falls Road.
Additionally, 123 and 195 roads were removed from the list as they are not frequently traveled and are in good condition.
“… we moved a few other roads up on the list. They make sense because they’re in the same area to gravel at the same time. The dollar amount and the mileage is the same. We are a little over on the budget, but the South Rapid Creek pile, it’s listed at $121,000, but we’ve already paid for that. That’s that pile we crushed out there, South Rapid. So that dollar amount will be well under budget.”
Deibert asked if expenditures will then be lowered for next year.
Bey said he intends to review and reorganize the list of roads, trying to keep around the 24 miles that has been done in the past.
“And put them in more of an order that’s going to make sense to what roads need attention and what roads don’t,” Bey said.
“I’m looking for budget cuts this year, so we don’t have to go into opt out,” Deibert said. “So that’s a heads up. Anything, if we’re just graveling out of convenience and not necessity, which I don’t believe we do, we need to take a hard look at it.”
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan said he wants to stay ahead, but a second look wouldn’t hurt.
“I think we’re in a good position. I’d hate to go backwards,” Flanagan said. “We want to make sure we don’t end up with roads with issues … even at 20 miles, I don’t think that would harm us much.”
