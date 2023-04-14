bhp news.jpg

DEADWOOD — When it comes to road graveling, Lawrence County is ahead of the game and Tuesday, Lawrence County Highway Superintendent John Bey presented an updated 2023 road graveling list to commissioners.

“It’s a little different than what we had in our 10-year plan,” Bey said. “I wanted to give you guys the opportunity to look it over and voice your opinion on it if you find anything that should be added or deleted.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.