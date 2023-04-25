Teen court.jpg
To educate the community on their diversion efforts and to prepare for the state mock trial competition in June, Lawrence County Teen Court volunteers stage a mock trial with a respondent charged with underage drinking. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Patrons packed into the galley and standing on the outskirts of courtroom two at the Lawrence County courthouse April 17 were afforded a front-row seat to the inner workings of Lawrence County Teen Court, as volunteers for the diversion program performed a mock trial for the audience.

“What you saw tonight is a pretty typical Teen Court proceeding,” said Lawrence County Teen Court Director Alexandra Lux. “Our jury is typically made up of a combination of volunteers and respondents who are going through the program. Our volunteers are given a set of guidelines that they have to meet while they are making recommendations. For our jury duties, anyone who comes through Teen Court is required to take a minimum of two jury duties and a maximum of six. The jury duties are an opportunity for the respondents to come back and take part in this process from this seat over here and to help give back to the community and help influence other teenagers, like themselves, to make better choices.”

