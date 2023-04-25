To educate the community on their diversion efforts and to prepare for the state mock trial competition in June, Lawrence County Teen Court volunteers stage a mock trial with a respondent charged with underage drinking. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — Patrons packed into the galley and standing on the outskirts of courtroom two at the Lawrence County courthouse April 17 were afforded a front-row seat to the inner workings of Lawrence County Teen Court, as volunteers for the diversion program performed a mock trial for the audience.
“What you saw tonight is a pretty typical Teen Court proceeding,” said Lawrence County Teen Court Director Alexandra Lux. “Our jury is typically made up of a combination of volunteers and respondents who are going through the program. Our volunteers are given a set of guidelines that they have to meet while they are making recommendations. For our jury duties, anyone who comes through Teen Court is required to take a minimum of two jury duties and a maximum of six. The jury duties are an opportunity for the respondents to come back and take part in this process from this seat over here and to help give back to the community and help influence other teenagers, like themselves, to make better choices.”
Complete with Lawrence County Public Defender Amber Richey acting as judge for the evening and Deputy Public Defender Adam Bryson offering advice to the young Teen Court prosecuting and defense lawyers, the volunteer respondent was front and center, ultimately held accountable by a jury of his peers, also Teen Court volunteers, who deliberated and ultimately handed down his sentence for underage drinking.
Lux acted as the defendant’s mother and newly hired to Teen Court, Verla Little, kept the audience apprised of the process the teens were taking the defendant through.
Community action points are part of the sentencing process, as well.
“We can also require that they do essays,” Lux said. “A lot of times our juries will really take into account the individual, to help determine what they feel is the most benefit to that person.”
In the case of the evening’s mock respondent, a required essay on how alcohol use could affect his ability to be successful in his pursuit of becoming an engineer.
Body maps depicting the effects of various substances on the body, four-hour online classes or in-person classes are also potential requirements.
For example, The Law and You affords respondents to learn from law enforcement and attorneys how the law applies to them and what their rights are. The Choices class gives respondents a look at why they may have offended.
“That class is really focused on why we make the choices that we do,” Lux said. “One of the questions that I almost always ask our respondents when they come in and decide to take responsibility and go through the Teen Court program is ‘Why did you do what you did?’ And the answer is almost always, ‘I don’t know.’ The Choices class really explores why that may be a legitimate response, based on brain development in your teenage years and the psychology behind why we do the things that we do.”
A partnership with the Homestake Opera House allows Teen Court participants to put their skills into practice on the second night of Choices class.
“We aim during the Choices class to teach kids regulation skills, communication skills, choice making skills, in order to fight the fact that their brain might be working against them,” said Homestake Opera House Development Director Christine Allen, who also has an extensive background in social work. “We teach them, if you’re in these circumstances, or your body’s frozen up, you don’t know what to do, a lot of those are the same skills you use when you’re going to act, when you’re going to make a decision onstage about how you’re going to present yourself to your community.”
Teen Court offers kids another chance; the opportunity to take responsibility for their actions through cooperation with their peers and their community.
Teen Court is a voluntary program that assists teenage offenders, ages 10-18, in assuming responsibility for their behavior through involvement in the judicial process and service in the community. Teen court has been established to add a new concept of diversion and accountability for juvenile offenders.
First time offenders are brought before a jury of their peers where they are sentenced to constructive service and from this, the goal is for youth to gain an understanding of their roles in society. Each individual’s self-worth is maintained by respectful treatment and confidentiality.
Lux also gave a run-down of several other initiatives Lawrence County Teen Court has been working on.
“As of January of this year, we partnered with Meade County to provide Teen Court in Meade County,” Lux said. “Right now, Meade County volunteers are coming up to Lawrence County to be trained and learn how this process works. Our ultimate goal is to be able to offer court in Meade County in Sturgis.”
Another initiative that may soon go into effect is another alternative to Teen Court, a grant for which Lux will apply for soon.
“The way I like to describe it is, your Teen Court is for your lowest level offenses and then we have this big gap,” Lux said. “Then you’ve got adjudication and probation, things like that. Youth, I believe … deserve an opportunity for a diversion, as well.”
Lux is hopeful the additional diversion program will be available to local youth in July.
“This diversion program will create a more hands-on approach to case management,” Lux said, adding that this program will give respondents 120 days to go through the program, whereas Teen Court allows 90 days. “It’s also going to be for more serious offenses. Where Teen Court respondents do check-ins on court nights with us, the diversion aspect requires that they do weekly check-ins.”
Little spearheads the current diversion process with Teen Court and was serving her first day on the job at the mock trial.
Richey pointed out that Teen Court youth involved with drugs or alcohol also have a component involving Action for the Betterment of the Community (ABC) and are required to complete an evaluation with a substance abuse counselor and are given recommendations they are required to complete in order to complete the Teen Court-ordered diversion programming.
Bryson said that, in addition to adults, the Public Defender’s Office represents juveniles.
“And some of those young men and women are already repeat customers of ours and that’s unfortunate,” Bryson said. “So it’s good to see a program that has got a goal of diverting people out of those systems.”
Lux said that, on average, for the past 27 years that the Teen Court program has been in existence, the successful completion rate has been around 90 percent.
“The last few years, it’s been 95 percent,” Lux said. “We do look out six months afterward and the recidivism rate, the number of teens who reoffend has historically been around that 15 percent range. The last couple of years, we’ve been 10 percent. And for those that do not successfully complete the program, their case is diverted back to the state’s attorney’s office and then they get to go through the juvenile court system on their case.”
The state mock trial competition resumes after a five-year hiatus in June in Vermillion.
For more information on Teen Court or to volunteer, call (605) 722-8889.
