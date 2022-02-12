Lawrence Co. spent $7.8M on road and bridge maintenance in 2021

DEADWOOD — Road and bridge maintenance is, well, a long and winding, seemingly never-ending road and a cost summary by location report provided to the Lawrence County Commission Tuesday revealed what it cost the county to fund ongoing paving, graveling, magging, replacement, and other maintenance projects in 2021.
The report encompasses 34 bridges and 152 roads, for a total of $7,752,346. This includes a total of 24,103 regular labor hours, 660 overtime hours, a labor cost of $651,862, equipment costs of $1,878,868, material costs of $2,054, 411, contractor costs of $2,391,360, and overhead costs of $775,844.
“That report covers all 152 roads that we maintain equaling 360 miles. That cost was $7,062,906.34 for the roads,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema. “The report also covered 34 of the 40 bridges, which are 20 feet long or longer on our bridge inventory. That cost was $620,365.02 for the 34 bridges. That report also included costs for work done for other Lawrence County Departments, cities, road districts and one subdivision, which equaled $69,075.32. That amount was billed out and collected back to the Lawrence County Highway Department.”
A breakdown of the top 10 most expensive roads to maintain in the county for 2021 is as follows.
Maitland Road, $730,237, 9.42%
North Rochford Road, $657,029, 8.48%
St. Onge Road, $453,793, 5.85%
Terry Summit Road, $447,113, 5.77%
Homestake Road, $394,158, 5.08%
Whitewood Valley Road, $88,388, 1.14%
Nemo Road, $250,104, 3.23%
Hanna Road, $195,995, 2.53%
Vanocker Canyon Road, $189,411, 2.44%
Juso Ranch Road, $170,733, 2.20%
“The Maitland Road happened to be what we spent the most time and money on – 9.24%. That was number one and basically because of the paving that we did on that road and then the magging that we do on the Maitland Road. Number two was the North Rochford Road, there, again, the paving part. St. Onge Rd was number three, a mile and a quarter of paving we did there. Number four was the Terry Summit Road. Now there was no paving involved in that road, but it was a lot of work, a lot of installation of culverts and a regravel. That’s why Terry Summit Road was as high as it is,” Bonnema explained. “Number five was the Homestake Road. We basically regraveled and magged. So these roads, if you go through this report, will also kinda’ show you, reflect back on your higher priority roads. Most of the higher dollar ones are paved roads, or current paved roads. Vanocker Canyon made the list, here, as number nine. Number 10 was the Juso Ranch Road, which was a regraveling roject. Whitewood Valley Road was six. Hanna Road was number eight, because of the paving we did out there. Nemo Road was number seven. So those are kind of an indicator of your priority roads that we’ve invested dollars in.”
Commissioner Randall Rosenau said he liked the report.
“We haven’t used this before,” he said.
“It’s simple. It’s not cumbersome. It’s something that I thought you guys should take a look at,” Bonnema said.
Commissioner Richard Sleep pointed out that the report reflected work done on the five- and 10-year gravel plans.
Bonnema said he ran the report because he found it to be interesting.
“It was very short to look at and simple to understand,” Bonnema said. “Long drawn-out reports most times don’t even get looked at. This report will be one of the things I will take into consideration when preparing next year’s (2023) budget request.”
