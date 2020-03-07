Lawrence Co. sheriff deputy shoots aggressive-behaving dog

WHITEWOOD — A Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy shot a dog Thursday evening at his residence outside of Whitewood.
According to a prepared statement by the sheriff’s office, upon the deputy’s arrival to his residence and exiting his vehicle, the neighbor’s dog, described as a large pit-bull mix, left its property and rapidly approached the deputy while barking. The owner was able to call to the dog at which time it moved away from the deputy.
The dog then turned and aggressively ran at the deputy a second time while barking. When the dog closed the distance between to within a few feet, the deputy fired one round from his service sidearm striking the dog. The dog returned home where its owners, with the assistant of a veterinary tech, provided medical care to the dog.
The dog is now recovering at home in quarantine.
The incident remains under investigation
The deputy was not publicly identified by the sheriff's office at this time.
The Pioneer will continue to follow the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.