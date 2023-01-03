bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — On Dec. 27, Lawrence County Treasurer Deb Tridle briefed the County Commission on the county’s annual delinquent tax sale held Dec. 19.

“It turned out pretty good,” said Tridle. “When I sent out my delinquent letters, I had $1,619,000 out there, and I when I went to the paper, it was at $300,952. The day of the sale, I was down to $243,092,” Tridle said. “We sold 96 certificates for $196,792. The county had to bid in $47,039. That’s up from last year that the county had to bid in, but because of the storm system, we were short bidders. Last year, I had seven. This year, I only had two.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.