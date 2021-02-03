Lawrence Co. sees Virtual Crisis Care a ‘phenomenal resource’

DEADWOOD — A collaborative Virtual Crisis Care pilot program has allowed the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to make great strides in the field to help those in mental health crisis situations, demonstrating a great need for the too.
The program began five months ago.
“I think it is a phenomenal resource, and I believe it to be such because law enforcement, specifically, is so under-tooled to deal with mental health … especially in areas with limited mental health resources,” said Chief Deputy Tavis Little of the sheriff’s office, adding that the bed space available in Rapid City is limited. “So what we see is a number of people that we just can’t help. We don’t have the ability to provide resources for them.”
To help address the issue, in 2020 the Unified Judicial System, Avera eCare, and local law enforcement launched the Virtual Crisis Care program with funding from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
“Getting buy-in from our guys was super-fast,” Little said. “When you give them an option to help this person through a great pilot program like this, they jumped at it. We saw a number of officers in all of the involved agencies that really started using it and using it well, and I think that is why Lawrence County has some of the highest virtual crisis care activations … because our guys bought into it. They see the value.”
The Virtual Crisis Care program provides law enforcement officers with on-demand access to virtual mental health providers via a digital tablet. During a mental health crisis encounter, law enforcement officers use the technology to connect with a provider, who can help the officer deescalate the situation and create a safety plan for the person in crisis.
“The system itself isn’t designed for people’s long-term mental health problems,” Little said adding that it is for acute crises. “And unfortunately, when somebody comes to us in crisis … the only tool that we initially had was the involuntary commitment, and with that comes the basic stripping of their rights. They’re put in the back of a police car, most times handcuffed. They’re taken to, most likely, a police department, sheriff’s office to be evaluated, with the eventual outcome could be being taken to a mental health facility somewhere in the state, for one to five days with very limited opportunity for anything else to happen.”
In many rural counties, the only two options law enforcement has for a person in a mental health crisis is de-escalation and leaving the person in place or placing the individual on an emergency mental illness hold, leading to involuntary commitment.
While the emergency hold is often seen as the safest option, it is not always the best option. Having the support and expertise of a mental health professional allows the officer to make a more informed decision about whether the person needs to be committed.
“The Virtual Crisis Care platform takes that officer that’s on the street, has the direct portal to a mental health professional to work with that platform, to where I can be standing in somebody’s living room, garage, business, Lawrence County jail, and I can hand them an iPad that’s provided through the program, and they get to talk to a mental health professional. That mental health professional does what’s called an assessment and when that’s over, they’ll either walk away from it with a safety plan in place, a recommendation from the Virtual Crisis Care assessor as to what we should do locally to facilitate some care for that person, or a recommendation to proceed with an involuntary mental commitment.”
Lawrence County received eight tablets as part of the program: four are being utilized in Spearfish, three are in use by the sheriff’s office, and one is utilized by the Lead Police Department. Little said the distribution is based on the number of historically occurring involuntary commitments, hospital availability, and population.
Overall, program outcomes for 2020 were encouraging as 78% of people who completed a Virtual Crisis Care assessment were not involuntarily committed, 68.5% remained in place, 20.7% were involuntary admissions; 6.3% declined or assessment was not completed, and 4.5% were voluntary admissions.
“We’ve seen all of them, but more often than not, a safety plan is put in place and that person returns to their normal life without ever losing any of their rights, without ever being treated like a criminal,” Little said. “Unfortunately, as much as it is not a crime to have a mental health disease or defect, they frequently are treated like criminals because there are no other tools for law enforcement to use.”
Half of all the calls generated were from Lawrence (18%), Custer (17%), and Brookings (14%) counties.
At 43%, suicidal ideation is the primary reason Virtual Crisis Care is used, followed up by depression (20%), aggressive behavior (12%), anxiety (10%), delusional/hallucination (3%), and bullying (1%).
“We’ve seen activations of the Virtual Crisis Care platform for aggressive and disruptive behavior, anxiety, depression, self-harm, suicidal ideation,” Little said. “So, if somebody is harming or has made a threat to harm themselves, rather than going through the involuntary mental commitment process, this gives us the ability to give them that resource instantly.”
Two-thirds, or 64%, of the calls are for male subjects and 35% are female, with 1% unreported.
While Virtual Crisis Care has been used with both adults and children, almost half (46%) of the calls are for people between the ages of 25 and 44 and 24% are between the ages of 13 and 18.
Little drew an example of a situation in which Virtual Crisis Care may be used.
There are currently 17 other counties and one judicial circuit participating in the pilot, which was launched in phases, beginning in January 2020.
During the 2021 legislative session, more funds are expected to be sought to continue the pilot for an additional year, as well as funding for an additional six counties to join the program.
“I do not see this Virtual Crisis Care program going away,” Little said. “It is too beneficial, too widely supported, and too needed … I’m super passionate about finding care for the people that are in need and in crisis and it’s super rewarding when you can provide that … it’s taking a step in the right direction, rather than being frustrated with a system that, I think everyone would agree, has its challenges, its limitations, and maybe even, to a certain level, its failures.”
