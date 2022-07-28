Lawrence Co. requests Forest Service respond to call for a second draft of assessments

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission passed a resolution requesting the Black Hills Forest Service respond to Black Hills National Forest counties’ call for a second draft of assessments.
“All of the counties have, basically, the same opinions,” said Commissioner Randy Deibert, who introduced the resolution. “That the assessment process is terribly void. So the 2012 rule allowing you to submit a second draft, or produce a second draft. So this resolution basically says that it’s the recommendation of the five South Dakota counties to … do a second draft. It’s pretty simple and I won’t go into the gory details because there’s so much involved.”
The resolution states that the counties of Crook, Custer, Fall River, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, and Weston have determined it necessary to address deficiencies in the Forest Service Draft Assessments for the Forest Plan Revision; that the counties have reviewed the draft assessments and have determined that the 2012 Forest Planning Rule requiring the Forest Service to “document and summarize how the universe of best available scientific information” has been utilized has not been followed, as best available scientific information has not been included in the draft assessments; and the counties of the Black Hills National Forest have determined that the assessments have multiple data gaps and therefore cannot properly inform the Forest Service on their planning process or properly inform development of the plan revision; and the Forest Service is rushing the process to meet a pre-determined schedule, rather than encouraging a process that properly engages stakeholders or properly assesses the current resources of the Black Hills National Forest.
For these reasons, the resolution calls for a second draft of the assessments to be completed by the Forest Service, addressing data gaps, utilizing best available scientific information, refraining from including obsolete data, and omitting or acknowledging conflicting statements between assessments and refraining from bias and/or unsupported statements.
Further, the aforementioned counties, via the resolution, request that the Forest Service properly engage all stakeholders and local governments and call on the Forest Service to expedite the process of approving the Memorandum of Understand and Cooperating Agency Status.
Commissioner Bob Ewing made the motion to approve, seconded by Commissioner Brandon Flanagan.
Deibert said he provided the resolution to the chief’s office and the regional forester Thursday, in advance of the commission meeting Tuesday.
In a separate motion, the Commission authorized the Lawrence County Natural Resource Committee Work Group to submit comments regarding the assessments on behalf of Lawrence County on or before the deadline to do so, which is Aug. 1.
A study using LiDAR technology to identify potential timber harvest areas in the area will move forward with two 20,000-acre test plot pilots this summer, one near Brownsville and one near Custer, as the Lawrence County Commission June 28 approved contracting with Northwest Management, Inc. (NMI) of Moscow, Idaho in an amount not to exceed $30,000 for the QAQC LiDAR processing and reporting on 40,000 acres.
The Lawrence County Commission May 10 moved to commit $14,000 in the next few months and up to $100,000 over the next four years to address the potential for a significant decline in timber production on the Black Hills National Forest (BHNF) and identify potential timber harvest areas.
The LiDAR project will hopefully identify dense areas of the forest, enabling groundwork to be done in those areas for further evaluation.
Since publicly supporting a request to the United States Forest Service (USFS) made by Black Hills Forest Resource Association (BHFRA) officials in October 2021 calling for correction of a General Technical Report (GRR) recommending a 50-60% reduction in timber production on the BHNF, the Lawrence County Natural Resources Committee (LCNRC) has been working to bring LiDAR into the mix for consideration of Forest Service officials in their decision-making processes, especially in light of the Forest Plan Revision assessments, which are due to be released in the coming month or so.
Actual plan adoption could take up to four years and Lawrence County officials wish to work closely with Forest Service officials during upcoming stages of the Forest Plan Revision.
The Forest Plan revision consists of 15 different assessments begun in 2012, for example, climate, carbon, timber, recreation, aquatics, botany, and most any resource-type activity, economics.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.