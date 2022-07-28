Lawrence Co. requests Forest Service respond to call for a second draft of assessments

Lawrence County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday asking the Forest Service complete a second draft of assessments.

Click to purchase this photo

 Pioneer file photo

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission passed a resolution requesting the Black Hills Forest Service respond to Black Hills National Forest counties’ call for a second draft of assessments.

“All of the counties have, basically, the same opinions,” said Commissioner Randy Deibert, who introduced the resolution. “That the assessment process is terribly void. So the 2012 rule allowing you to submit a second draft, or produce a second draft. So this resolution basically says that it’s the recommendation of the five South Dakota counties to … do a second draft. It’s pretty simple and I won’t go into the gory details because there’s so much involved.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.