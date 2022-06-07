Lawrence Co. republicans select commissioners

DEADWOOD — Richard Sleep, Brandon Flanagan, and Eric Jennings are the Republican choices to be Lawrence County commissioners after they received the top three votes.
Sleep received 2,123 votes, Flanagan earned 1,839, and Jennings gained 1,905.
Ashley Kurtenbach received 1,434 votes while Michael Whalen received 1,282 and Delia Prezkuta received 648.
For the full story, read Wednesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.