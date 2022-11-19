With an early-August groundbreaking, the Lawrence County Public Safety & Services Center is slated for an Aug. 12, 2024 substantial completion date and is located adjacent to Tatanka on Deadwood Hill. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — An oversight on the part of the Lawrence County Public Safety & Services Center project’s architect will add an unexpected $300,000 firewall to the approximate $52 million total project cost, as reported to the Lawrence County Commission Nov. 10 by Sheriff Brian Dean.
“This particular issue started out as a larger problem,” said Dean. “It was in, specifically, a building code, somewhat unique to Deadwood, and it was missed and it involves, by my language, a fire retardant necessity. The cost to add that requirement in the project was approximately $300,000.”
Dean went on to say that project principals have largely been able to mitigate that amount by identifying cost savings project-wide, lowering the unexpected cost down from $300,000 to $60,000.
“I believe that this was unfortunate, but yet, problems do arise,” Dean said.
Project architect Elevatus Architecture has been asked to provide a new rendering of the building to reflect the change in material, as one example of additional cost savings is a change to all-metal for the building siding, an approximate savings of $120,000.
Tony Vie, Elevatus Architecture, appeared by video conferencing.
“There’s a code requirement that we had missed, as designers,” Vie said. “That is going to require that we fireproof the steel or that we add the firewall and the firewall was less intrusive and less expensive, less costly item. You must be sitting there wondering, ‘Why was this missed?’ And I can only tell you that it was a mistake on our part. We’re embarrassed by this mistake and the only thing I can tell you is that I apologize. I’m very sorry for this mistake.”
Vie went on to say that the addition of the firewall will require some redesign.
“That is something that Elevatus is paying for,” Vie said. “We’re paying for the re-engineering of some steel, some mechanical systems, and, of course, doing the redesign for the architectural work.”
Commissioner Randall Rosenau asked if the size of the building necessitated the firewall.
“It’s a combination of what the building is being used for and the size,” Vie said.
Dean said he is happy with Elevatus willing to expose the oversight and own it.
“The taxpayers are the ones that are left holding this,” Rosenau said. “It was not our mistake, but now we’re asking them to pay. What contingency budget is this going to come out of? How much?”
Dean said the money would come out of the soft cost contingency.
“I know it was there. But it also takes away from other things we might have to provide,” Rosenau said.
In other business, the commission selected a commissioning agent for the project’s HVAC system and infrared thermography.
Steve Williams, Williams & Associates Architecture Inc., explained the vetting process and recommended the Commission accept the lowest responsible proposal from TechComm, Inc., of Fort Wayne, Indiana, in the amount of $76,800. Cost breakdown includes $49,100 for HVAC commissioning and $3,200 for infrared thermography.
Discussion was held on the travel amount for TechComm, Inc. in the amount of $24,500 and if additional trips are needed above the amount proposed. Vie said if the two parties can align their schedules they will travel together.
Commissioner Richard Sleep expressed displeasure with the travel costs and asked that they be kept to a minimum.
Request for proposals were also received from Questions & Solutions Engineering of Chaska, Minn., in the amount of $128,400 and Farris Engineering of Omaha, Neb., in the amount of $141,267.
Plagued by a skyrocketing construction environment and coming in at nearly $9 million over budget, the Lawrence County Commission awarded the bid on the Public Safety & Services Center at $44.9 million to RCS Construction in June, with project soft costs, or furnishings, remaining $5.7 million, and a $1.4 million court services option, bringing the total project cost to roughly $52 million.
RCS Construction submitted the sole bid on the 79,532 square foot, 130-bed jail project.
