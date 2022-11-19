$52M Lawrence Co. Public Safety Center project grows by $300K .jpg

With an early-August groundbreaking, the Lawrence County Public Safety & Services Center is slated for an Aug. 12, 2024 substantial completion date and is located adjacent to Tatanka on Deadwood Hill. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — An oversight on the part of the Lawrence County Public Safety & Services Center project’s architect will add an unexpected $300,000 firewall to the approximate $52 million total project cost, as reported to the Lawrence County Commission Nov. 10 by Sheriff Brian Dean.

“This particular issue started out as a larger problem,” said Dean. “It was in, specifically, a building code, somewhat unique to Deadwood, and it was missed and it involves, by my language, a fire retardant necessity. The cost to add that requirement in the project was approximately $300,000.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.