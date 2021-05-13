Lawrence Co. public defender closes 524 cases, bills out $242K

DEADWOOD — COVID-19 didn’t stop crimes from occurring in Lawrence County and 2020 was just as busy a year as any for the Public Defender’s Office, as the county commission was brought up to speed on last year’s case load and billed hours Tuesday.
“For last year, 2020, we ended up billing out $242,259.25 for the 524 cases that we closed in 2020,” said Lawrence County Public Defender Amber Richey. “That is a cost average of $462.33 per case.”
Lawrence County Commission Chairman Richard Sleep asked if that is a normal amount of activity.
“We billed out about $20,000 more last year than 2019,” Richey said. “Court-appointed attorney outside our office billed out $242,992.99, so almost the exact same amount for 310 cases. So their average cost per case is $783.85 … we’re usually in that high threes, mid-fours, generally.”
The Lawrence County Auditor’s Office collects the billed amounts.
“The auditors collected, in total, $181,140.70,” Richey said, adding that amount isn’t just for public defender fees that were billed out, but also for private lawyer court-appointed attorney fees. “Still a good number, in terms of getting collections. I look at them every month when we get them in, and I’m always impressed with some of our clients that they continue to make $5 a month payments. I mean, at least they’re making payments. Some of them make substantially more, in terms of payments, and I’m always pleased when I review those and see that people really do follow through with making that and the auditors then don’t have to send those out to a collections agency to get that done.”
Compared to 2020, the Auditor’s Office collected roughly $10,000 more in 2019.
“I was surprised, but then again, not really. I mean, with COVID, those types of things, I think that people weren’t necessarily making as much in terms of payments,” Richey said.
Looking ahead to the rest of the year, no slow-down in activity is in sight.
“This year, so far, state’s attorney, as of yesterday, had opened approximately 513 cases. We have been appointed so far on 229 cases,” Richey said. “To give you an idea, last year, our office was assigned a total of 720 cases, between the three attorneys. Last year, for the first time in a long time, we actually had a full attorney staff the entire year, so that helped a lot because we didn’t have to end up, the courts didn’t have to appoint outside attorneys as frequently because they then only did that when there was a conflict involved with our caseloads … I think this year we’re on track, clearly, with the 229 so far, that we’ve been assigned, to do somewhere around that 700 number again, which is substantial.”
Richey expressed a desire to continue a practice started in her office during COVID – meeting with clients in a designated space outside the Public Defender’s Office.
“The way we’ve been doing things in that office is maybe not the best way to do things,” Richey said. “Historically, until COVID hit, that office brought clients into their offices. There wasn’t a conference room. There’s not an area outside of the office to meet with clients and once COVID became an issue, we stopped that.”
The commission agreed with Richey that maintaining confidentiality when meeting with clients is important and discussed different office spaces that may be appropriate for that purpose.
“This just turned into an opportunity,” said Commissioner Randy Deibert. “It’s an opportunity to spend some time getting rid of stuff we don’t need to keep to make space.”
It was decided that Buildings and Grounds Maintenance Supervisor Tim Agena would explore different areas to that end.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.