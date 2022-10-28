Lawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes

DEADWOOD — In her report to the Lawrence County Commission Oct. 11, Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Administrator Amber Vogt presented proposed ordinance changes for P&Z to discuss further, complete with a proposed work schedule and targeted date of adoption in April or May 2023.
In regard to Subdivision Regulations, Chapter 5, plats, requirements of plats will be reviewed, including specific provisions and if P&Z would like to see certain items on plats.
Vogt said she sought help from those in the surveying industry to revise the plat section.
“Is there anything we should be changing, laws were changed or maybe were updated,” she said. “What we’re requesting is a clearer, more concise way to list everything.”
Also under chapter 5, road profiles and road building were reviewed by the Lawrence County Highway Department and item F. Supplemental Requirements needs to be removed.
Under Subdivision Regulations, Chapter 6 – Design, private roads versus public roads will be reviewed.
Under the Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 3, Definitions will be reviewed as revised, as needed.
“We have a lot of definitional changes,” Vogt said. “Campgrounds is a big one that we’re going to be working on,” Vogt said.
Under Chapter 6 – District Regulations, several items will be reviewed, including: Planned Unit Development (PUD) language in all districts, PUD zoning district, whether or not to remove General Commercial Zoning District (GC) or other districts
“Lots of district review stuff. Basically, going through each zoning district and looking at it. We did have some discussion on a multi-family zoning district. Currently, none of our districts allow it, but, yet, we’re seeing more and more of it, especially closer to city limits, so, around Spearfish, around Deadwood, around Lead,” Vogt said.
PUD items need fixing and PUD language in all districts and the PUD Zoning District will be reviewed. Possible additions to Conditional Use Permit (CUP)/Allowed Uses in different districts will also be reviewed.
“I found some old language throughout that we just missed last time we did this,” Vogt said.
“Lots of possible additions to CUPs and allowed uses,” Vogt said, referring to a list of allowed uses in different districts over the last year, which includes: breweries/distilleries, UTV/ATV, vacation home rentals, wedding venues, medical marijuana/dispensaries/growing facilities/manufacturing, campgrounds, and multi-family housing/ADUs/guest houses.
“Mobile home park, that’s something that’s been brough up a couple of times,” Vogt said. “We got a couple of requests, outside city limits, but close enough that they could get services, of possible mobile home park or mobile home parks, but I don’t really have a zoning that allows that anymore,” Vogt said. “None of our zoning districts really spell out how to go about that and I think it’s needed at this time, as we continue to see development, outside Spearfish, especially.”
Also under Chapter 6, District Regulations, Floodplain, (FDP) will be reviewed in the Lower Valley District area, specifically whether or not the county will do away with the freeboard to match Spearfish regulations or keep it in place.
“We are currently working with Spearfish and we have that Lower Valley area we were working on,” Vogt said. “We just don’t want it to be forgotten about.”
Site plan requirements in building permits, development plans, and applications will be reviewed.
“We’ve had this discussion before, but I just want to fix it so it’s the same requirements across the board,” Vogt said.
Administrative Change of Zoning (COG) and the adoption of a new COZ map will also be discussed.
“The map hasn’t been updated since (March 13) 2018. It’s just time. We need to adopt the whole map again,” Vogt said. “We have some areas of possible Administrative Change of Zonings. We haven’t done that since 2005. We have some areas now that are Spearfish city limits, and Deadwood city limits, and Lead. We’re kind of reaching some of the buffer areas that we deal with.”
Chapter 13 – Building Permits are also under review.
All new construction shall be required to have a 911 address up prior to occupancy and how this will be enforced are up for discussion.
“Just going to work on this section. The 911 address stuff. I knew that was going to be coming up. I don’t know how you guys want to deal with it. We’re trying to deal with it the best we can right now,” Vogt said. “PUD schedule for 2023, we will be asking for an increase in building permit fees,” Vogt said. “We haven’t done that for five years, I think is the last time. Commercial reviews for an added fee, I’m going to be requesting this at the next meeting,” Vogt said. “We’re still seeing commercial development. A good example is Cheyenne Crossing right now.”
Size restriction on Building Performance Standards (BPS) to 200 square feet to match International Building Code (IBC).
“It’s just a consistency thing,” Vogt said.
Chapter 9 – Water and Wastewater Systems will also be reviewed, county officials taking a look at whether or not these regulations are outdated and whether or not they need to be updated.
“We haven’t had that section really updated at all since the 80s,” Vogt said. “We have a couple of areas that are no build for no septic systems allowed … are there other areas we need to look at? I don’t know.”
Vogt said that under Chapter 16 – Variances, a new requirement will include a survey as part of a variance application to show actual location of existing and new structures.
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan asked that setback variances be added to the discussion, as well.
Chapter 8 – Sign Regulations will be reviewed by Vogt, as well.
“On premise and off premise no longer exist,” Vogt said. “That’s going to be a big change and I know that.”
In the next couple of months, county officials will hold work session and special meetings to address the proposed changes. An informational meeting on the proposed changes is planned for Jan. 5, 2023. A P&Z public hearing is planned on the proposed changes for Feb. 2, 2023. County Commission public hearings on the proposed changes are slated for February and March, with proposed adoption dates of April or May.
“This is a big list,” Vogt said. “I think in order of what we see on the list is how we’ll go and we’ll get as much done as we can.”
