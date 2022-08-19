Lawrence Co. holds public meeting on 5-year road plan

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission held a public meeting, taking input from citizens regarding the county’s preliminary 2023-2027 five-year road plan, a required document and process enabling the county to qualify for road and bridge grant funding through the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT).
The document sets forth $6.9 million in improvements for 2023, as well as a path to accomplishing other highway-related endeavors over the next five years.
With 12 representatives from the public in attendance, five voiced concern about the Tinton Road maintenance and asked the county to partner with the United States Forest Service to step it up.
“The major part of this traffic is from vehicles traveling to popular recreation sites with access through Tinton Road,” said Greg Snyder.
Representing The Timbers Subdivision Homeowners Association and Aspen Hills Road District/Homeowners Association, Thomas Hitch said the current condition of the road is extremely treacherous.
Gibson Laws voiced concern with road safety, wash boards, and dust.
Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema said the county does not maintain the road because it is not on the county system.
“It is a Forest Service-maintained road,” Bonnema said.
Commissioner Randy Deibert encouraged these individuals to contact Forest Service officials to begin the discussion of increased maintenance.
Representatives from the public also voiced concern about future paving of Maitland Road and expressed disappointment that plans for doing so have been moved to future years in the five-year plan.
“I just want you to finish what you started,” said Jane Lockwood. “This was on the five-year plan. We patiently waited, year after year and other questionable projects proceeded. It was finally our turn. The county did a great job on the first section last year. This was the year to finish the project. The mag chloride is still there. Our vehicles are still rotting … and the traffic has increased exponentially … please, I ask, just finish the project.”
Bonnema presented a draft of the county’s 2023-2027 five-year road plan and emphasized the document is very preliminary and fluid.
Planned projects for 2023 include the following in these estimated dollar amounts:
• 3.71-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Meade County line north to Merritt Estes Road intersection, $1.6 million;
• 3.5-mile chip seal and fog seal on North Rochford Road, $161,000;
• 5.64-mile chip seal and fog seal on Old Belle Road, $254,000;
• 1.62-mile chip seal and fog seal on McGuigan Road, $80,000 (Oliver Street to Exit 8);
• striping 85 miles of pavement, $75,000;
• regravel 24.65 miles of gravel roads, $742,000;
• magging 121.5 miles of gravel roads, $770,000;
• rout and crack seal 4.25 miles on North Rochford Road, $34,000;
• replacement and repairs of culverts and small bridges, $134,000;
• replace bridge on Hanna Road with a modular bridge, $200,000;
• build new bridge on Whitewood Service Road (county’s 40% share), $800,000;
• build two new bridges on Saint Onge Road with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) grant received in 2019 (county’s 50% share), $2,014,000.
Bonnema pointed out two bridges on the Nemo Road of special note the county may have to apply for BIG Construction Grants for Bridge Replacement for if these bridges require a posted weight limit resulting from 2022 bridge inspection.
“One of them, we have to keep traffic off of the outside box beam on that bridge because of the heavy scaling on those sides of the bridge and then we have another one that’s 500-feet away from it and it has, basically, the same thing, rebar showing on the outside girders,” Bonnema said. “The bridge engineer told me last week there’s a possibility that these bridges may have to be posted. They did inspect them. They’ve got to run their analysis through their system … if they have to be posted, you can imagine. No logs coming up the Nemo Road? Imagine the hardship that’s going to cause if those bridges get posted. They’re going to have to go around.”
As indicated in the five-year plan document, major planned projects proposed over the next five years include: a 3.77-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Merritt Estes Road north and west 3.77 miles to Tomahawk Ranch Road, at an estimated cost of $1.65 million for 2024; a 1.7-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Tomahawk Ranch Driveway north and west 3.65 miles to Old Ridge Road, at an estimated cost of $1.7 million for 2025; a 4.3-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road Old Ridge Road west and north to Hay Creek Road, at an estimated cost of $2 million for 2026; and a 3.1-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Nemo Road from Hay Creek Lane west and north 3.1 miles to junction of SD Hwy 385, at an estimated cost of $1.75 million.
Bonnema said the Nemo Road project has been broken up over five years and that some of the pavement is currently 25 years old, so by the time the cycle is complete, the oldest part of the road pavement will be 30 years old.
“One of the comments was how much money this Nemo Road is going to take,” Bonnema said. “I did chop it up into five year segments … we’re lucky to get 30 years out of the pavement. Twenty-five is the normal life of it.”
A nine-year, $7.2 million gravel plan also accompanies the road plan. For 2023, planned gravel projects totaling $741,965 for gravel only, include:
• Roughlock Falls Road, 1.14 miles, $34,314;
• Upper Two Bit Road, .57 miles, $17,157;
• Hanna Road, 2 miles, $60,200;
• Eden Road, 1.57 miles, $47,257;
• Kirk Road, 2.83 miles, $85,183;
• 123rd Ave., 2 miles, $60,200;
• 195th Street, 1 mile, $30,100;
• Whitewood Valley Road, 4.53 miles, $136,353;
• Jackson Road, 2.96 miles, $89,096;
• South Rapid Creek Road, 3.87 miles, $116,487;
• Mt. Roosevelt Road, 2.18 miles, $65,618.
“We’re actually hoping to finish up 2022’s list and we might be able to tackle, we’re planning on tackling this Mt. Roosevelt Road yet this fall, or year,” Bonnema said.
“Roosevelt would be good, because of city development,” Deibert said.
Bonnema must submit the five-year plan document to the state by Oct. 15 in order to qualify the county for wheel tax and bridge improvement grant (BIG) funds.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.