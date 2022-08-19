Lawrence Co. holds public meeting on 5-year road plan

Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema is hopeful that Mt. Roosevelt Road, currently on the Lawrence County gravel plan for 2023, at an estimated cost of $65,618, will be completed yet this year. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission held a public meeting, taking input from citizens regarding the county’s preliminary 2023-2027 five-year road plan, a required document and process enabling the county to qualify for road and bridge grant funding through the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT).

The document sets forth $6.9 million in improvements for 2023, as well as a path to accomplishing other highway-related endeavors over the next five years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.