Lawrence Co. hears fire plan requirements for subdivision revisions

DEADWOOD — With development booming in Lawrence County and challenges in completing the wildfire mitigation plans required for some properties, officials considered edits to the fire plan requirements for subdivision at a first reading and public hearing Sept. 7.
Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt explained that a Fire Plan committee was formed and presented recommendations to the Planning and Zoning board.
A Wildfire Mitigation Plan consists of four phases. Each phase coincides with a specific step in the subdivision process.
Changes were made to: Phase 1 Analysis, Wildfire Mitigation Contractor, and Wildfire Mitigation Plan.
“Basically what the new requirements are going to be doing is that setting it up if conifers are present on the property, a written report will be required, but the planning department may determine a written report be necessary by a wildfire mitigation contractor,” Vogt told commissioners. “Because what’s happening is we have some property that I can look at. Like, if it’s an open pasture and they’re haying it, they’re doing what they need to do, we don’t really need to have anything. But we didn’t have that tool to allow me to say, ‘OK, you don’t have to do it.’”
Other edits were proposed for change, as well.
“The other change is to the Wildfire Mitigation S-130 (Introduction to Firefighting), S-190 (Basic Fire Behavior), S-290 (Intermediate Fire Behavior) and S-215 (Fire Operations in the Wildland/Urban Interface),” she said. “When we met as a group, it was found that S-215 is no longer available through firewise.org, so there’s no sense of it being on there.”
A state fire official recommended that the county add in an “either/or” option.
“So, they can provide their certification for S-130, S-190, S-290 or they can also provide the NFPA Certified Wildfire Mitigation Specialist certification, which is an entire class, so it basically takes all the other stuff and you can take one class and get certified now. Or you can have alternative and come before the county commission and ask.”
The definition of the Wildfire Mitigation Plan was left the same.
“But we did add the words ‘The assessment form provided in the Lawrence County CWPP (Community Wildfire Protection Plan) document shall be utilized in all mitigation plans,” Vogt said. “That way, it’s sort of simplifying. Everybody’s plan that comes in is similar because we’re using that CWPP document and the CWPP document is what you are approving.”
Commissioner Richard Sleep said he thought the plan should be changed and that it be written to identify the thickness of the stand.
“Most private lands that have very much forest on it have to go – if you have a whole stand of six-inch trees, why, that is the distance between the trees is one thing. If they’re all eight-inch trees, that’s a distance of something else and that breaks it down to all being the same, in my mind,” Sleep said. “Right now, the fire protection is based more on proximity of trees to the cabin or whatever than it is the distance between the trees. I think it should be changed.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked for a word change under the Wildfire Mitigation Contractor.
“Rather than certifications, I’d like it to have it qualifications,” Deibert said.
Deibert said that he would also like to see an exception or appeal process written into the plan.
“If it’s staff’s opinion that they need a fire mitigation plan, they can appeal the decision,” Deibert said.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka said it would be an administrative appeal through the county commission sitting as the board of adjustment.
“Really, I think, the issue has been not having people to do them. We have two people currently doing them. I made a phone call. One guy said, ‘I can look at it in October 2022.’ And that’s a problem,” Deibert said. “I’d say the staff is patient with the people we have writing them now. They come in late. We still take them. It’s a bad habit to get into, so we need more contractors. I think that one paragraph that they’re changing and the ability of our staff to make some decisions on their own will help with that.”
Second reading of the fire plan revisions is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Sept. 28.
