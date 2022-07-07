Lawrence Co. contracts for $30K LiDAR sample survey of forest lands

DEADWOOD — A study using LiDAR technology to identify potential timber harvest areas in the area will move forward with two, 20,000-acre test plot pilots this summer, as the Lawrence County Commission June 28 approved contracting with Northwest Management, Inc. (NMI) of Moscow, Idaho, in an amount not to exceed $30,000 for the QAQC LiDAR processing and reporting.
“One’s in Lawrence County, Brownsville area,” said Paul Pierson of Nieman. Enterprises, a partner in the project. “The other one’s in Custer County, outside the park.”
On May 10, the Lawrence County Commission committed $14,000 in the next few months and up to $100,000 over the next four years to address the potential for a significant decline in timber production on the Black Hills National Forest (BHNF) and identify potential timber harvest areas.
Pierson said the service agreement with Northwest Management, Inc. would provide two sample areas of pre-collected U.S. Geological Survey 3DEP program LiDAR data with Lawrence County being the contract holder and Nieman Enterprises reimbursing the county up to $30,000 for the cost of the project.
“This will give us a good idea of what we have in these areas, as far as management goes, and how that compares to what the forest service has right now for those same areas, see if this is worth doing a full-blown, forest-wide analysis,” Pierson said.
NMI will provide professional natural resource and technology related services and complete processing through ForestView to assess the potential of a single-tree digital forest on these acres.
Commissioner Randy Deibert thanked the timber industry for its support of this project.
“Because I think this sample is really important to forest health,” he said. “Just for clarification, the county is the contract holder, so we have a non-biased product.”
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan asked if the county would have access to the data.
“We will own it,” Deibert said.
Pierson said the final LiDAR product will be back to the county Sept. 30.
The LiDAR project will hopefully identify dense areas of the forest, enabling groundwork to be done in those areas for further evaluation.
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to preserve jobs in the county,” said Commissioner Flanagan previously.
Since publicly supporting a request to the United States Forest Service made by Black Hills Forest Resource Association officials in October 2021 calling for correction of a general technical report recommending a 50-60% reduction in timber production on the local forest, the Lawrence County Natural Resources Committee has been working to bring LiDAR into the mix for consideration of Forest Service officials in their decision-making processes, especially in light of the Forest Plan Revision assessments, which are due to be released in the coming month or so.
Actual plan adoption could take up to four years and Lawrence County officials wish to work closely with Forest Service officials during upcoming stages of the Forest Plan Revision.
The revision consists of 15 different assessments begun in 2012, for example, climate, carbon, timber, recreation, aquatics, botany, and most any resource-type activity, economics.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.