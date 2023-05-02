By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Building is booming in Lawrence County and March 28, Planning & Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt shared a few mind-blowing 2022 year-end statistics with the Lawrence County Commission.
In just two years, construction values in the county have more than doubled, going from $50.1 million in 2020 to $114.1 million in 2022.
Total Lawrence County construction value for 2022 was a little more than $114 million, up $28 million from 2021. The construction value for 2021 was a little more than $86 million, which was an increase of nearly $36 million from 2020.
This data was from construction outside of the several municipalities in the county.
All in all, Vogt said 2022 was not really that different from any other year.
“Nothing compared to what we thought we would see,” Vogt said. “Obviously, there was more building, more houses. But subdivision-wise, it was the same. People don’t think that, but it’s true. We don’t really have a lot of new subdivisions. It’s just new building. Nothing out of the ordinary or nothing that we weren’t expecting.”
So how has this new building affected the planning and zoning office?
“There’s an increase to the amount of money brought in,” Vogt said. “So, basically, every time people are paying fees associated with those building permits, it increases the amount of money we bring into the county. Overall, building permits are the only thing we brought in more money on. The rest are about average.”
The planning and zoning office issues the building permits and follows up with inspections on all of them, as well.
“Any building permit issued, we’re out there three to four times on one structure,” Vogt said.
There is one area that has seen an increase.
“We are seeing more people applying for conditional use permits (CUPs),” Vogt said. “And I think that’s just because people are getting creative in, they don’t necessarily have to have a box/mortar building. They can do it out of their houses or through the internet, so you can run commercial businesses at your own property fairly easily without a lot of structure changes or signage, you don’t really need it anymore. So I think we’re seeing an increase in, maybe, commercial businesses in non-commercially zoned property.”
Statistics
A total of 289 building permits were issued for a total of $351,816, up 15 and $87,323 from 2021: residences, 165, up 17 from 2021; addition, 16; carport/lean-to, four; commercial, nine; and shed, five. Examples of projects included: 18 deck/covered porches; one duplex/multi family; eight foundations only; one manufactured home; 30 pole buildings; five renovate/finish basement; 27 residential garage.
A total of 15 conditional use permits were applied for, 13 approved and 2 withdrawn, for $6,650 in revenue. Permit examples include towers, storage facilities, amendments to existing uses, specialty resorts, bed and breakfast, horses, second residence, campgrounds.
A total of eight change of zoning requests were made, with four approved and four withdrawn, for a total of $5,600 in revenue.
A total of nine setback variance requests were made, five were approved and six were denied, for a total of $2,950 in revenue.
Three development plans were submitted, for $300 in revenue. Hidden Valley Campground, Meyer houses along Highway 85, Adam Rice Pizza Place in Nemo were the submitting principals.
Two ordinance changes were approved and two are pending, for a total of $200 in revenue. Examples of subject matter include building codes, Gilded Mountain Medical Cannabis, subdivision ordinance and zoning ordinance.
A total of 114 sewer permits were submitted for new and renovations, down 53 from 2021, for a total of $2,280 in revenue.
A total of 123 plats were submitted for new lots or to replat lot lines, down 15 from 2021, for a total of $49,825 in revenue.
Building inspections totaled 607, up 35 from 2021, for which there are no fees.
A total of 276 contractor licenses, either renewed or new, was up 111 from 2021 for a total of $21,075.
