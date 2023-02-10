The number of juvenile petitions filed in Butte, Lawrence, and Meade counties combined was 311 in 2019; 298 in 2020; and 278 in 2021. A petition is a document filed in juvenile court alleging that a juvenile is a delinquent or a status offender and asking that the court assume jurisdiction over the juvenile or that an alleged delinquent be transferred to criminal court for prosecution as an adult.
DEADWOOD — A proposed three-year $120,000 annual grant that would provide the Northern Hills with more juvenile detention options was given a preliminary stamp of approval by the Lawrence County Commission Jan. 24 following a presentation regarding the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) and a draft memorandum of understanding presented by Lawrence County Teen Court Director Alexandra Lux.
“We were approached by the state back in August; the state saw that there was a potential need for more diversion programming in the Northern Hills area,” Lux said. “They saw that the number of petitions that we filed between Lawrence, Meade, and Butte counties, a need for bringing additional options to the area.”
The state is proposing a collaboration to provide more diversion programming between Butte, Lawrence, and Meade Counties.
“It would be a more intensive alternative to Teen Court, which would involve more direct supervision of youth going through the program and then there’s also an option for a JDAI alternative,” Lux said.
Lux shared with the commission a chart showing the number of juvenile petitions filed for all three counties combined. In 2021, the number was 278. In 2020, 298. And in 2019, 311, which were diverted through Teen Court or some alternative option.
“Lawrence County tends to be a little higher on the diversions than others,” Lux said. “What we’re looking to do is reduce the number of petitions overall. Part of that is one, by adding that diversion alternative.”
Lux said that the reason for her address to the commission is that conversations between the three counties are being had and she is looking at applying for a grant that would allow for more diversion programming to be provided to the youth in the Northern Hills area.
Because Lawrence County Teen Court is a 501c(3), the grant would flow through Teen Court, while providing services to Meade and Butte counties.
“The grant I’m applying for is going to be for $120,000 a year and it is going to be for a period of three years, after which, it’s going to be up to the counties to decide whether or not this is a program that is worth continuing or whether it’s going to be something that we need to evaluate and maybe go a different direction,” Lux said. “We are in the process of filling out our MOU to determine who is going to be a willing participant and supportive of the program. So I’m here to see if this is something that you guys are going to be supportive of or not.”
There is no financial commitment for Lawrence County for the three-year grant period.
“A lot of hard work on this,” said Commission Chairman Bob Ewing. “I think we’re absolutely in support of it.”
Commissioner Richard Sleep said he thinks Teen Court has been very helpful.
“Oh, very much so,” Ewing said.
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan said he likes the idea of providing additional diversion programs.
“To help these kids change their path,” Flanagan said.
The draft MOU is out for review with the potentially participating agencies and is expected to be finalized soon.
The purpose of the JDAI Alternatives Initiative is to serve the right youth in the right place at the right time, in the least restrictive setting while protecting public safety, reducing racial, ethnic, and gender disparities at all decision points in the juvenile justice system by establishing programs to be efficient and effective using data to guide decision making.
The state has funding for JDAI and diversion programming through the Annie E. Casey Foundation to provide programming to different areas in the state.
“The best way I can explain what that means for us is, you have the Teen Court, which is for your lowest level of teen offenders and then our next option is probation,” Lux said. “So you have this entire group of youth that are in this in-between space of they’re not really appropriate for teen court, because that is for your lowest level misdemeanor offenders. And then you have this huge gap before you get to your probation level offenders.”
Lux then explained the difference between JDAI and Teen Court.
“Teen Court is youth-driven,” she said. “They are given their sentence by their peers. In the case of divergent, they would be given a constructive sentence by a diversion court leader. On top of that, instead of doing check-ins with the court on a two-week basis … they would be checking in with their coordinator on a weekly basis. And diversion goes, by statute, for a period of 120 days, as opposed to the 90 days we currently have through Teen Court. It’s along the more intensive nature, but it’s also going to have the same ultimate goal of keeping the teen out of the formal criminal justice system and giving them that opportunity to change that behavior.”
The JDAI side of the program will consist of youth, who when law enforcement has contact with a youth for a higher level offense such as a felony or an assault, the Juvenile Services Center (JSC) in Rapid City will be contacted to determine if the youth qualifies for incarceration or the Arise Youth Center/West, which provides services to youth who are currently runaway, homeless or at risk of becoming runaway or homeless.
“We’re not looking to keep the kids out of the Juvenile Services Center, but there are times when you have those kids who would normally end up in Arise, who maybe don’t need to be placed in Arise, but they do need that accountability of having a mandatory 48 hour hearing that comes with that piece in Arise,” Lux said. “So with that being completed, this gives us the option of allowing that youth, assuming there’s a safe environment, to stay in the home, but still have that accountability of the 48-hour hearing. It also gives the youth the accountability aspect of them having to meet on a regular basis with their JDAI coordinator until their case is adjudicated and they are, ultimately, sent on to probation or something. So it’s informal probation until they are adjudicated.”
Lux said the nice thing on the county side of it is that by not sending some of the youth to the Arise center, it saves the county $300 per day per child.
“If you look at some of the numbers, it’s not uncommon for someone to be in Arise for two weeks,” Lux said. “So you’re talking about potentially saving thousands of dollars just on a single youth, plus you’re also helping them with a faster adjudication process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.