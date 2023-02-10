Lawrence co supports JDAI grant application.jpg

The number of juvenile petitions filed in Butte, Lawrence, and Meade counties combined was 311 in 2019; 298 in 2020; and 278 in 2021. A petition is a document filed in juvenile court alleging that a juvenile is a delinquent or a status offender and asking that the court assume jurisdiction over the juvenile or that an alleged delinquent be transferred to criminal court for prosecution as an adult.

DEADWOOD — A proposed three-year $120,000 annual grant that would provide the Northern Hills with more juvenile detention options was given a preliminary stamp of approval by the Lawrence County Commission Jan. 24 following a presentation regarding the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) and a draft memorandum of understanding presented by Lawrence County Teen Court Director Alexandra Lux.

“We were approached by the state back in August; the state saw that there was a potential need for more diversion programming in the Northern Hills area,” Lux said. “They saw that the number of petitions that we filed between Lawrence, Meade, and Butte counties, a need for bringing additional options to the area.”

